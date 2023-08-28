Jonathan Taylor Rumors: NFL Execs Feel Colts' Jim Irsay Does Intend to Trade RB

Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images

There's a growing sense the Indianapolis Colts are fully prepared to grant the trade request of star running back Jonathan Taylor, according to The Athletic's Mike Jones.

Jones reported the initial belief among some was that the Colts entertained Taylor's demand "just so he could see that his value around the league wasn't as he believed."

"As trade rumblings have grown louder, however, others believe owner Jim Irsay does intend to ship Taylor elsewhere, pointing to the Colts' track record of refusing to pay running backs," he wrote.

Jones reported a Super Bowl contender might be willing to part with a first-round pick in a trade with Indianapolis.

Taylor is in the final year of his rookie contract, and he's watching the running back market get squeezed like never before. When it became clear the Colts were unwilling to give him big payday now, he began to seek an exit plan.

When it comes to achieving a resolution, Irsay may not have helped matters by attempting to litigate the situation on social media.

The Athletic's Ben Standig surveyed 23 NFL agents on a number of topics, including Taylor's standoff. There were different opinions on which party is coming off the worst.

One agent said it "doesn't look good for the owner or the player." Another agent said Irsay "should get out of the way and let his GM handle it." Yet another agent said this was originally "fueled by bad agent advice compounded by a devaluation at the RB position."

There were, however, multiple agents who effectively said the Colts painted themselves into a corner with Taylor based on how heavily they've used him and his value to the offense.

"At some point, a front office has to ask if we're trying to win a negotiation or trying to win games," one said. "Do we need to talk about supply and demand for our best player?"

Especially with the regular season on the horizon, it's difficult to see how Indianapolis could get a worthwhile return for Taylor. A lot of interested suitors will have solidified their backfields already.

Welcoming back the 2021 All-Pro and pretending none of this ever happened may not be that easy, though.