Video: UFC Legend Francis Ngannou Says He'll Knock Tyson Fury Down in Boxing Fight

Francis Ngannou isn't lacking in confidence regarding his Oct. 28 boxing encounter with Tyson Fury.

The MMA star told TMZ Sports he'll score at least one knockdown.

"He's good at coming back up," he said. "... We gonna find out how good he is, but he's gonna hit that canvas."

Ngannou has 12 knockouts in his 20 MMA fights. Prior to winning a unanimous decision over Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 in January 2022, he had won five straight fights by knockout or TKO.

The 36-year-old is also learning from one of the most notable knockout artists of his generation. Mike Tyson is training him to sharpen his skills.

Fury has been knocked down just six times across his career, four of which came courtesy of Deontay Wilder. While possible, flooring the 6'9" heavyweight will certainly be difficult for somebody who's getting a crash course in boxing.

Not surprisingly, Fury likes his odds of getting the better of Ngannou regardless of who shows up in his opponent's camp.

The beauty of boxing is that it only takes one punch for Ngannou to shock the world.