Bold Predictions for Browns' Individual Stat Leaders in 2023 NFL Season

Bold Predictions for Browns' Individual Stat Leaders in 2023 NFL SeasonAugust 28, 2023
The NFL preseason is over, and next up for the Cleveland Browns? An AFC North rivalry matchup to kick off the 2023 season, as they're set to host the Cincinnati Bengals in an opening matchup on Sept. 10.
There are quite a few different ways the Browns' season could go. They're hoping it leads them back to the playoffs, which they've still made only once (2020) over the past 20 seasons.
It won't be easy. The AFC North could be a tough division, and Cleveland will need some key players to step up and power it to success. Otherwise, it may end up being another disappointing year for the Browns that doesn't feature an appearance in the postseason.
As a new season nears, here are some bold predictions regarding Cleveland's potential stat leaders for the 2023 campaign.
Nick Chubb Will Again Set Career High in Rushing Yards
There's no disputing that Nick Chubb is one of the NFL's best running backs. But it's possible the 27-year-old could take his game to yet another level during the 2023 season, one in which he could be a bell-cow back for the Browns' offense.
Kareem Hunt is gone, and Cleveland doesn't have a top-tier No. 2 RB set to split touches. So it's going to rely heavily on Chubb, who has shown he can handle the large majority of the workload in the past.
Even though Hunt was in the Browns' backfield last year, Chubb still set a career high in rushing yards (1,525) while playing 17 games in a season for the first time. Now, imagine what he could do with Hunt no longer there to take well more than 100 carries.
It should be a big year for Chubb, who has averaged at least 5 yards per attempt every season during his five-year NFL career. And it wouldn't be at all surprising if he bests the numbers he put up during the 2022 campaign.
Prediction: Chubb finishes with 1,574 rushing yards
Myles Garrett Will Set Career High in Sacks
In 2021, Myles Garrett set a career high by recording 16 sacks in 17 games. He followed that up by recording 16 more sacks in 2022, despite missing one game. If he had played all 17, he may have set another new personal mark.
Garrett continues to be one of the league's elite pass rushers, and that should again be the case in 2023. The 27-year-old defensive end has recorded 74.5 sacks over his first six seasons, with no signs of slowing down anytime soon.
This season, Garrett could benefit from the addition of Za'Darius Smith to the other side of the Browns' defensive line. Now, opposing offenses will have to worry about another top edge rusher coming from the other side, too.
Because of that, Garrett could have even more success than he's had in the past. He already owns Cleveland's single-season sack record, but he could further extend his hold on that mark.
Prediction: Garrett finishes with 17.5 sacks
Denzel Ward Will Nab at Least 4 Interceptions
Garrett isn't the only former first-round draft pick who has been an integral part of Cleveland's defensive success in recent years. Denzel Ward has solidified his spot as the team's top cornerback with his consistent play over the past five seasons.
Over 66 career games, Ward has recorded 13 interceptions, including at least two every year. He had three last year, while also scoring his first two NFL touchdowns.
The Browns' secondary has improved from last year, and that could lead to even better stats for Ward during the upcoming season. Opposing quarterbacks may not be able to avoid throwing in Ward's direction due to the solid CBs who will be all over the field.
With his tremendous playmaking ability, Ward should force even more turnovers in the past. Expect the 26-year-old to set a new career high by nabbing four INTs this season.
Prediction: Ward finishes with four interceptions