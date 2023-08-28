Bold Predictions for Browns' Individual Stat Leaders in 2023 NFL Season

0 of 3

The NFL preseason is over, and next up for the Cleveland Browns? An AFC North rivalry matchup to kick off the 2023 season, as they're set to host the Cincinnati Bengals in an opening matchup on Sept. 10.

There are quite a few different ways the Browns' season could go. They're hoping it leads them back to the playoffs, which they've still made only once (2020) over the past 20 seasons.

It won't be easy. The AFC North could be a tough division, and Cleveland will need some key players to step up and power it to success. Otherwise, it may end up being another disappointing year for the Browns that doesn't feature an appearance in the postseason.

As a new season nears, here are some bold predictions regarding Cleveland's potential stat leaders for the 2023 campaign.