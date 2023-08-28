Bold Predictions for Bears' Individual Stat Leaders in 2023 NFL Season

0 of 3

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

As the Chicago Bears continue to build around a strong young core and accumulate more talent, their results should on the field should improve. That's why the team appears poised to fare much better in 2023 than it did in 2022, when it went an NFL-worst 3-14.

Will the Bears be a playoff contender during the upcoming season? Potentially, but it still may be a bit early for them to return to the postseason. However, it would be surprising if they finished with the worst record in the league for a second straight year, or came anywhere close to it.

Chicago is set to open the 2023 season on Sept. 10, when it will host the NFC North rival Green Bay Packers. It'll be the start of what the Bears hope will be a turnaround year.

As a new season nears, here are some bold predictions regarding Chicago's potential stat leaders for the 2023 campaign.