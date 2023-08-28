Bold Predictions for Bears' Individual Stat Leaders in 2023 NFL SeasonAugust 28, 2023
Bold Predictions for Bears' Individual Stat Leaders in 2023 NFL Season
As the Chicago Bears continue to build around a strong young core and accumulate more talent, their results should on the field should improve. That's why the team appears poised to fare much better in 2023 than it did in 2022, when it went an NFL-worst 3-14.
Will the Bears be a playoff contender during the upcoming season? Potentially, but it still may be a bit early for them to return to the postseason. However, it would be surprising if they finished with the worst record in the league for a second straight year, or came anywhere close to it.
Chicago is set to open the 2023 season on Sept. 10, when it will host the NFC North rival Green Bay Packers. It'll be the start of what the Bears hope will be a turnaround year.
As a new season nears, here are some bold predictions regarding Chicago's potential stat leaders for the 2023 campaign.
Justin Fields Will Account for More Than 30 Total TDs
Perhaps no player on the Bears' roster took a bigger step forward during the 2022 season than Justin Fields. The 2021 first-round draft pick showed exactly why Chicago has faith in him to be its franchise quarterback for the long-term future.
Fields passed for 2,242 yards and 17 touchdowns while also rushing for 1,143 yards and eight scores. And he was that productive despite not having the greatest offense assembled around him.
Now that the Bears have upgraded their receiving corps and offensive line, the 24-year-old Fields is in a tremendous spot to continue his progression in impressive fashion in 2023. He'll likely continue to have success with his legs, and he should put up better numbers through the air, as he now has a true No. 1 wide receiver (DJ Moore) to throw to.
Chicago's offense will continue to run through Fields, who is going to be a factor on the majority of the team's scoring drives. Between passing and rushing scores, it's reasonable to expect he'll account for at least 30 total touchdowns during the upcoming season.
Prediction: Fields will account for 31 total touchdowns (between passing and rushing)
Khalil Herbert Will Break Out, Lead Team in Rushing
Over the past four seasons, David Montgomery was the lead running back in the Bears' offense. That will no longer be the case in 2023, as he signed with the NFC North rival Detroit Lions during the offseason. So Chicago will need other RBs to step up to fill the void.
The Bears don't have a clear bell-cow back, but Khalil Herbert, free-agent acquisition D'Onta Foreman and rookie Roschon Johnson should all contribute. While Foreman and Johnson may be solid additions, Herbert has the potential to be the star of Chicago's run game.
Herbert averaged 5.7 yards per carry during his 2022 sophomore campaign, finishing with 731 rushing yards and five total touchdowns in 13 games. He should have a larger workload in 2023, allowing him to put up even bigger totals.
It wouldn't be surprising if Herbert seizes the No. 1 RB role early in the season. At that point, the Bears could rely on him more than the others, which would give him a great opportunity to be the team's leading rusher for the season.
Prediction: Herbert finishes with 1,262 rushing yards
Yannick Ngakoue Will Match Career High in Sacks
Early in training camp, it was clear Chicago still needed to upgrade its pass rush. The team ranked last in the NFL with 20 total sacks last season, and it hadn't done much to improve that unit heading into the 2023 campaign.
That's why the Bears signed veteran defensive end Yannick Ngakoue to a one-year, $10.5 million deal in early August. The 28-year-old still has productive years ahead of him, and he can be a leader for the many youngsters on Chicago's defense this year.
Ngakoue has recorded at least eight sacks in each of his seven NFL seasons, but he's only reached double-digits twice (12 in 2017 and 10 in 2021). But he could be in a great opportunity to put up big numbers with the Bears, who should give him plenty of playing time and have a solid unit around him.
Although there are plenty of young pass rushers in Chicago, it could be Ngakoue who leads the way this season. He should get plenty of sacks, potentially even equaling the career-best mark he put up while with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2017.
Prediction: Ngakoue finishes with 12 sacks