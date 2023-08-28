Saquon Barkley Still Wants to Spend Entire Career with Giants After Contract Dispute

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Despite a contentious contract negotiation that ended with settling for a compromise, star running back Saquon Barkley isn't looking to leave the Big Apple.

When asked if he still wants to be a member of the New York Giants for the rest of his career, Barkley told Paul Schwartz of the New York Post, "Oh, yeah. I don't think that really changed. They know how I feel. I'm not really too focused on that right now."

Barkley held out for much of training camp while trying to secure a long-term contract extension. When that didn't happen, he eventually agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $11 million that will allow him to explore free agency next summer. He told Schwartz that signing that deal put an end to any ill feelings he felt toward the franchise.

"Once I made the decision I was going to show up and I was going to be there and do my job, you got to put all that aside,'' Barkley said. "Got to be mature about it."

The 26-year-old revealed that he consulted with James Franklin, his head coach at Penn State, before making a decision to accept the deal and return to the team.

"We made a decision; you got to put it to the side; you got a job to take care of,'' Barkley said. "I'm here, and I'm ready for the season."

It sounds like he is at peace as he gears up to lead the Giants on a chase for their second straight playoff appearance. New York will begin the 2023 campaign against the division-rival Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football on Sept. 10. Barkley said he's solely focused on having a successful season.

"No matter what, if I have this contract, if I had a long-term deal or if I have a one-year deal again, I put all that aside,'' Barkley said. "I'm just focusing on trying to be great, trying to be a leader, be a captain for this team and do everything I can to help this team win."