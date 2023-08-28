Mercury's 10-Season WNBA Playoff Streak Snapped; Tied for 2nd-Longest Streak Ever

Kate Frese/NBAE via Getty Images

For the first time since 2012, the WNBA playoffs will not feature the Phoenix Mercury.

The Mercury blew an early double-digit lead over the Dallas Wings Sunday as they conceded a 77-74 loss that eliminated them from 2023 playoff contention.

Phoenix had the opportunity to tie the game in the final seconds but was unable to complete the shot.

The loss snapped the longest active playoff appearance streak in the WNBA and the second-longest in league history, according to ESPN's Alexa Philippou. The Mercury have not missed the playoffs since drafting Brittney Griner with the No. 1 pick in 2013.

That streak almost ended last summer. Griner missed the entire 2022 season due to her detainment in Russia, and the Mercury finished the season 15-21. That record, their worst since 2012, allowed them to squeak by into the first round, where they were swept in two games by the Las Vegas Aces.

This season, the high-profile player losses were too difficult to overcome. The injury absences of Griner and superstar Diana Taurasi at the beginning of the season contributed to a league-worst 2-10 start.

Despite the midseason firing of head coach Vanessa Nygaard, the Mercury were unable to turn the season around. It did not help that Griner and Taurasi each have been held to 25 games, while six-time All-Star guard Skylar Diggins-Smith missed the entire campaign on maternity leave.

The longest active playoff streak in the WNBA now belongs to the Connecticut Sun, who have consistently been in the postseason picture since 2017, Philippou reported.