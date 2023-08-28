Bold Predictions for Jets' Individual Stat Leaders in 2023 NFL Season

0 of 3

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

The New York Jets made considerable progress during the 2022 NFL season. Now, they're in a position to be a legitimate playoff contender in 2023. Part of the reason for that is the new quarterback set to be under center.

After trading for Aaron Rodgers over the offseason, the Jets will have a good opportunity to head to the postseason for the first time since the 2010 season. The franchise's 12-year playoff drought is the longest active streak in the NFL.

Rodgers will make his New York debut on Sept. 11, when the Jets are set to host the AFC East rival Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football. But if New York is going to have a strong season (and build off its 7-10 2022 campaign), it will need players other than Rodgers to step up and fare well.

As a new season nears, here are some bold predictions regarding the Jets' potential stat leaders for the 2023 campaign.