Bold Predictions for Jets' Individual Stat Leaders in 2023 NFL SeasonAugust 28, 2023
Bold Predictions for Jets' Individual Stat Leaders in 2023 NFL Season
The New York Jets made considerable progress during the 2022 NFL season. Now, they're in a position to be a legitimate playoff contender in 2023. Part of the reason for that is the new quarterback set to be under center.
After trading for Aaron Rodgers over the offseason, the Jets will have a good opportunity to head to the postseason for the first time since the 2010 season. The franchise's 12-year playoff drought is the longest active streak in the NFL.
Rodgers will make his New York debut on Sept. 11, when the Jets are set to host the AFC East rival Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football. But if New York is going to have a strong season (and build off its 7-10 2022 campaign), it will need players other than Rodgers to step up and fare well.
As a new season nears, here are some bold predictions regarding the Jets' potential stat leaders for the 2023 campaign.
Aaron Rodgers Will Throw More Than 30 TD Passes
A change of scenery from Green Bay to New York could be exactly what Rodgers needs to bounce back from a bit of a down season (by his lofty standards). In 2022, he threw for 3,695 yards, 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions as the Packers went 8-9 and missed the playoffs.
Rodgers may be 39, but it hasn't been that long since he was playing at an elite level. He won NFL MVP in both the 2020 and 2021 seasons, throwing 85 touchdown passes over that two-year span.
With the Jets, Rodgers will be surrounded by a ton of offensive talent. It should allow him to get back to playing at his full potential, even if he is getting closer to the end of his NFL career. There's a good chance he still has a huge year or two still left in the tank.
Because of that, Rodgers seems poised to put up some big numbers in New York. He may not throw 40 touchdown passes (a mark he's reached only three times during his 18-year NFL career), but he should get back above 30. And that type of production is exactly what the Jets were hoping for when they acquired him.
Prediction: Rodgers will throw 33 touchdown passes
Garrett Wilson Will Record More Than 1,500 Receiving Yards
Garrett Wilson had a solid rookie season in 2022, despite the Jets not having a stable quarterback situation. They rotated through Zach Wilson, Mike White, Joe Flacco and Chris Streveler at QB, and Wilson still had 83 catches for 1,103 yards and four touchdowns.
If Wilson was that productive without a top quarterback throwing passes to him, imagine how much more productive he'll be with Rodgers under center. The 23-year-old wide receiver has the potential to take a huge step forward during his sophomore NFL campaign, primarily due to that reason.
It could take some time for Rodgers and Wilson to develop a strong connection. But they worked together throughout training camp and the preseason, and Rodgers threw his only touchdown of the preseason to Wilson in Saturday's matchup vs. the New York Giants.
Wilson should put up big numbers during the upcoming season. While he's unlikely to lead the NFL in receiving, he should be among the top performers as Rodgers' likely No. 1 option.
Prediction: Wilson finishes with 1,572 receiving yards
Sauce Gardner Will Double His Interceptions Total
Wilson wasn't the only standout rookie critical to the Jets' improved results in 2022. On the other side of the ball, there was cornerback Sauce Gardner, who was so impressive that he earned All-Pro honors and was named the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year.
Gardner is only 22 (and about to turn 23 on Thursday), but he's already solidified his place as New York's No. 1 cornerback. And after a stellar 2022 campaign in which he started all 17 games, he's poised to take another step forward in 2023.
Last year, Gardner may have only had two interceptions, but he led the league with 20 passes defended. It seems likely that Gardner could turn a larger percentage of those into INTs during the upcoming season, as he'll be even more comfortable playing at the NFL level and will have the confidence to further showcase his playmaking skills.
Expect Gardner to record more interceptions in 2023, and he could even finish with twice as many as he had last year. He should also again prove to be one of the league's top CBs, despite still being so early in his professional career.
Prediction: Gardner will finish with four interceptions