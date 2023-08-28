NFL Rumors: Chiefs 'Inclined' to Open Season With 2 QBs Despite Carson Wentz Buzz

David Eulitt/Getty Images

It appears that the Kansas City Chiefs are prepared to roll with two quarterbacks despite the availability of Carson Wentz in free agency.

Social media buzz materialized surrounding the potential union as ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported, per FanNation's Jacob Hare, that there was interest from both sides. However, Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk reported that the team will likely be continuing with just Patrick Mahomes and Blaine Gabbert in the room.

"That doesn't mean they didn't at least ponder Wentz but what would be the point of signing Wentz so close to the start of the regular season," Florio wrote. "He doesn't know the playbook. He doesn't know the coaches. He doesn't know the personnel."

Wentz still sits in free agency as the regular season inches closer. He is coming off of a stint with the Washington Commanders where he went 2-5 and threw for 1,755 yards with 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

The allure with Wentz comes from what he once was as a player. He was the No. 2 pick in the 2016 NFL Draft to the Philadelphia Eagles and was having an MVP-caliber season in 2017 before a torn ACL ended his season, one which the Eagles would win the Super Bowl.

He struggled to rebound from his injury and is now seeking his fourth NFL team. He hasn't been completely incapable as he was statistically solid in 2021 with the Indianapolis Colts with 27 touchdowns to seven interceptions and 3,563 passing yards.

Still, his career downturn leaves questions about his future and what exactly he brings to the table, especially if at comes at a premium price.