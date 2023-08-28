Simone Biles Wins Record 8th All-Around Title at U.S. Gymnastics Championships

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Simone Biles has done it again.

Arguably the greatest gymnast of all time added to her already legendary resume by clinching the all-around title at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships on Sunday for the eighth time in her career, setting a new record for most all-time.

Biles entered this weekend's competition at the SAP Center in San Jose tied with Alfred Jochim for most all-around titles at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships, though Jochim achieved the feat over a century ago.

The 26-year-old capped her victory on Sunday with a dazzling floor routine that earned a score of 15.4 and drew a standing ovation from the crowd. Biles' teammate and friend Jordan Chiles even gestured for the crowd to continue cheering before beginning her floor routine.

Biles finished with an all-around score of 118.45. Her floor routine score was more than a half-point than she earned on Friday night, and she also improved on her beam score by 0.40 points.

Earlier this month, Biles returned to competition for the first time since she took home bronze on the balance beam in the Tokyo Olympics. While her seventh medal tied the record for most Olympic medals by an American gymnast, it came after she withdrew from multiple finals in order to focus on her mental health.

"It felt really good, especially after everything that's happened over the past year," Biles said after her victory on Sunday. "Everyone that was cheering, made posters and all of that, it just made my heart melt that they still believe in me. I always kind of knew, as soon as everything that happened in Tokyo [that I'd be back]."

It appears that Biles is back in her usual form as she continues down the road toward the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Shilese Jones finished second in the all-around with 114.55 points, followed by Leanne Crow in third place with 111.10.