Viktor Hovland Hailed by Golf Fans for Winning 2023 TOUR Championship, FedEx Cup

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Viktor Hovland is on fire

The Norwegian golfer continued his positive momentum from last week's BMW Championship into the Tour Championship and has secured his first FedEx Cup Playoff Championship.

This is his first FedEx Cup Championship and he will be taking home the $18 million prize. He is the first Norwegian to win the FedEx Cup and the fifth International player to win the Championship.

His victory brings his yearly earnings to $32.1 million, which is a single-season record for the PGA Tour, per Action Network.

He blew the competition away, finishing at -27 and five strokes ahead of second-place finisher Xander Schauffele. Hovland had a ten-stroke advantage over third-place finisher Wyndham Clark, which shows just how dominant the 25-year-old was.

The victory is his third of the 2023 season and his 10th overall professional win. Fans on social media gushed about Hovland's hot streak and anointed him as the current best player in the world.

Hovland's performance gives him the spotlight and prepares him for more glory down the line. He has been in contention for wins for Majors, highlighted by a second place and fourth place finish in the PGA Championship and The Open Championship respectively in 2023, but he has been unable to win on that stage.

A FedEx Cup victory gives him a major milestone, and now Hovland will look towards the Ryder Cup in the immediate future as his next chance for glory.