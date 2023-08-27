X

    Viktor Hovland Hailed by Golf Fans for Winning 2023 TOUR Championship, FedEx Cup

    Jack MurrayAugust 27, 2023

    ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 27: Viktor Hovland of Norway plays a shot from a bunker on the second hole during the final round of the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club on August 27, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
    Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

    Viktor Hovland is on fire

    The Norwegian golfer continued his positive momentum from last week's BMW Championship into the Tour Championship and has secured his first FedEx Cup Playoff Championship.

    W @ZitiDoggsGolf

    Is Viktor Hovland a guarantee to win a major next season? <br> <a href="https://t.co/0QazJsjfWT">pic.twitter.com/0QazJsjfWT</a>

    TOUR Championship @TOURChamp

    Viktor Hovland's Shining Moment.<br><br>Our 2023 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FedExCup?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FedExCup</a> Champion. <a href="https://t.co/9Uci2uljNS">pic.twitter.com/9Uci2uljNS</a>

    This is his first FedEx Cup Championship and he will be taking home the $18 million prize. He is the first Norwegian to win the FedEx Cup and the fifth International player to win the Championship.

    His victory brings his yearly earnings to $32.1 million, which is a single-season record for the PGA Tour, per Action Network.

    Action Network @ActionNetworkHQ

    Viktor Hovland has set a PGA Tour single-season record with $32.1M in earnings 💰<br><br>Here's where that would rank among player earnings in the four major sports in 2023 👀 <a href="https://t.co/40O7rLUFh6">pic.twitter.com/40O7rLUFh6</a>

    He blew the competition away, finishing at -27 and five strokes ahead of second-place finisher Xander Schauffele. Hovland had a ten-stroke advantage over third-place finisher Wyndham Clark, which shows just how dominant the 25-year-old was.

    The victory is his third of the 2023 season and his 10th overall professional win. Fans on social media gushed about Hovland's hot streak and anointed him as the current best player in the world.

    John Mincone @JMincone

    Viktor Hovland is about to win $21.8 million in the last week.. decent <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TourChampionship?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TourChampionship</a>

    DIALED GOLF @DialedGolf_

    🚨 What is Clutch: Viktor Hovland.<br><br>4 shot lead with two holes remaining.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DIALED?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DIALED</a>🎯 <a href="https://t.co/Ksl6x0PIRN">pic.twitter.com/Ksl6x0PIRN</a>

    Viktor Hovland Hailed by Golf Fans for Winning 2023 TOUR Championship, FedEx Cup
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Krill the Thrill @MarchenkShow

    Might become a Viktor Hovland fan account (not like the weirdo NHL ones)

    Moen @BamaFanBruce

    Viktor Hovland is becoming the best golfer in the world

    Joey Mays @jmays23

    Viktor Hovland has been unbelievable these past 2 weeks. Total domination. <a href="https://t.co/KnaqIeiu0s">https://t.co/KnaqIeiu0s</a>

    Jamie Saunders @JamieLSaunders

    Love watching Viktor Hovland play! Great energy. <a href="https://t.co/n8G0q3zOnB">pic.twitter.com/n8G0q3zOnB</a>

    Rocket Daddy @BravesSwearJar_

    The weather has been HOT the last 2 weeks, but Viktor Hovland has been hotter.

    Francesca @francesca_north

    Is there a more likeable golfer than Viktor Hovland?!

    TrillGolf @TrillGolf

    Viktor Hovland showing us exactly what it's like to be the most dialed in human on a golf course that one can possibly be. 🤯🔥 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TourChampionship?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TourChampionship</a>

    Jeffrey🇵🇷/Braves/Dolphins/Mavs @KatysMyHabibi

    That should do it, Viktor Hovland is your 2023 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FedexCup?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FedexCup</a> &amp; <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TourChampionship?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TourChampionship</a> Champion 🔥

    Mike @mike_h1990

    Viktor Hovland is just incredible. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FedexCup?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FedexCup</a>

    Cameron Yarbrough @Cam_Yarbrough

    In his current form there is no one in the world that is as good at golf as Viktor Hovland

    Hovland's performance gives him the spotlight and prepares him for more glory down the line. He has been in contention for wins for Majors, highlighted by a second place and fourth place finish in the PGA Championship and The Open Championship respectively in 2023, but he has been unable to win on that stage.

    A FedEx Cup victory gives him a major milestone, and now Hovland will look towards the Ryder Cup in the immediate future as his next chance for glory.