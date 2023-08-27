Dolphins' Daewood Davis Released from Hospital; WR Placed in Concussion Protocol

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

Following his scary hit near the end of Saturday's preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins rookie wide receiver Daewood Davis has been released from the hospital on Sunday, the team announced.

Per ESPN's Cameron Wolfe, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said Davis has been placed in concussion protocol and he's "doing a lot better."

