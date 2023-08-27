X

NFL

    Dolphins' Daewood Davis Released from Hospital; WR Placed in Concussion Protocol

    Doric SamAugust 27, 2023

    JACKSONVILLE, FL - AUGUST 26: Wide Receiver Daewood Davis #87 of the Miami Dolphins warms up before the start of a preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on January 26, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. The Jaguars defeated the Dolphins 31 to 18. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)
    Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

    Following his scary hit near the end of Saturday's preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins rookie wide receiver Daewood Davis has been released from the hospital on Sunday, the team announced.

    Per ESPN's Cameron Wolfe, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said Davis has been placed in concussion protocol and he's "doing a lot better."

