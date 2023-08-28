Bold Predictions for Raiders' Individual Stat Leaders in 2023 NFL Season

Bold Predictions for Raiders' Individual Stat Leaders in 2023 NFL SeasonAugust 28, 2023
Things are coming together quickly for the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the 2023 regular season. The Raiders have played like a disciplined, efficient and energized team in the preseason.
With Jimmy Garroppolo healthy and Josh Jacobs back in the fold, the Raiders might bake a little noise in the AFC West this season.
While we don't know exactly what the Las Vegas roster will look like ahead of Tuesday's cut deadline, we can project who the team's top contributors are going to be. That's precisely what we'll do here, though we'll look just a bit beyond strict statistical projections.
Below, you'll find bold predictions for the Raiders' projected stat leaders in 2023 and what it could mean for the big picture in Las Vegas.
Jimmy Garoppolo Stays (Mostly) Healthy, Still Cedes Playing Time
Garoppolo recovered from last year's season-ending foot injury and subsequent surgery in time for the start of training camp. He suited up in the preseason too, and there's no question about who the Raiders Week 1 starter will be.
The big question is whether Garoppolo can stay healthy. He's done so for a full season only once in his career, and he's missed 18 games over the past three seasons.
The prediction here is that Garoppolo stays healthy in 2023, at least enough to lead the team in passing yards. Las Vegas has a respectable offensive line, an every-down back in Josh Jacobs and tremendous receivers in Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers.
Garoppolo will manage to avoid serious injury, though he's still going to give up a few starts to rookie Aidan O'Connell. History suggests that Jimmy G will miss at least a couple of games with a minor ailment. Barring that, the Raiders will still want to see what they have in O'Connell, who was a legitimate preseason standout.
Garoppolo isn't the future under center in Las Vegas, and if O'Connell can't be either, general manager Dave Ziegler may have to start eyeing ways to move up in the 2024 draft.
Stat Prediction (13 starts): 3,517 passing yards, 20 TDs, 12 INTs, 40 rushing yards, 2 rushing TDs
Josh Jacobs Makes Consecutive Pro Bowl Appearance
It wouldn't be a huge shock to see Jacobs make the Pro Bowl for a second consecutive season. He is, after all, the reigning rushing champ and also led the league in scrimmage yards a season ago.
However, reaching consecutive Pro Bowls is not an accomplishment that Jacobs has achieved in his career. He shined as a 2019 rookie but was snubbed, made the Pro Bowl in Year 2, then battled injuries and failed to reach 1,000 rushing yards in 2021.
Jacobs is returning on a renegotiated one-year deal in lieu of the franchise tag. If he wants that lucrative long-term contract, though, he needs to prove in 2023 that he's both durable and consistent.
The term "perennial Pro Bowler" can apply to a player who only goes every other year.
Expect Jacobs to do exactly that. He'll be well-rested after skipping the bulk of the offseason and should see fewer loaded boxes with the tandem of Meyers and Adams on the perimeter.
Jacobs might not lead the league in rushing for a second straight season, but he'll have a great campaign and make it back-to-back years for the Pro Bowl.
Stat Prediction: 1,260 rushing yards, 50 receptions, 366 receiving yards, 12 total TDs
Jakorian Bennett Leads Rookies in Pass Deflections
Rookie cornerback Jakorian Bennett lasted until the fourth round but could be poised to out-pace all of the rookie corners taken ahead of him in one key category—pass deflections.
Bennett, who appears headed toward a starting role, knows how to break up passes. He had 22 deflections in his final two years at Maryland and had 24 pass breakups in 28 career games.
Now, Bennett is learning from a takeaway master in recent addition Marcus Peters.
"MP, you know, he's a ballhawk," Bennett told reporters. "...I just try to pick his brain to see how I can kind of slow the game down, and try to make plays like how he did. I love asking questions."
With Peters on the field, opposing quarterbacks will try to test Bennett early and often. That will give the 23-year-old opportunities to make plays on the ball, snag a few takeaways and make a significant impact as a rookie.
Last year, New York Jets rookie Sauce Gardner led the league with 20 pass deflections en route to being named Defensive Rookie of the Year. Bennett's lower draft status may keep him from winning similar honors, but he'll lead the Raiders in interceptions and all rookies with double-digit pass breakups.
Stat Prediction: 38 tackles, 5 INTs, 17 passes defended, 1 forced fumble