Bold Predictions for Raiders' Individual Stat Leaders in 2023 NFL Season

0 of 3

Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

Things are coming together quickly for the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the 2023 regular season. The Raiders have played like a disciplined, efficient and energized team in the preseason.



With Jimmy Garroppolo healthy and Josh Jacobs back in the fold, the Raiders might bake a little noise in the AFC West this season.



While we don't know exactly what the Las Vegas roster will look like ahead of Tuesday's cut deadline, we can project who the team's top contributors are going to be. That's precisely what we'll do here, though we'll look just a bit beyond strict statistical projections.



Below, you'll find bold predictions for the Raiders' projected stat leaders in 2023 and what it could mean for the big picture in Las Vegas.

