Bold Predictions for Steelers' Individual Stat Leaders in 2023 NFL Season

Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a very good chance to return to the postseason in 2023 after missing out with a 9-8 record a year ago. While cutdown day isn't until Tuesday, and we don't know the full roster just yet, we do know who the biggest stars are likely to be.



Kenny Pickett is back as the starting quarterback, T.J. Watt returns after missing a chunk of last season with a torn pectoral, and offseason additions like Patrick Peterson and Joey Porder Jr. are expected to make their presence felt.



It's not hard to envision who Pittsburgh's statistical leaders will be this season, so let's take things a step further and make a few bold predictions.



Below, you'll find a few expectations for the Steelers' biggest stars that go beyond the raw numbers.

