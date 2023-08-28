Bold Predictions for Steelers' Individual Stat Leaders in 2023 NFL Season

Bold Predictions for Steelers' Individual Stat Leaders in 2023 NFL SeasonAugust 28, 2023
The Pittsburgh Steelers have a very good chance to return to the postseason in 2023 after missing out with a 9-8 record a year ago. While cutdown day isn't until Tuesday, and we don't know the full roster just yet, we do know who the biggest stars are likely to be.
Kenny Pickett is back as the starting quarterback, T.J. Watt returns after missing a chunk of last season with a torn pectoral, and offseason additions like Patrick Peterson and Joey Porder Jr. are expected to make their presence felt.
It's not hard to envision who Pittsburgh's statistical leaders will be this season, so let's take things a step further and make a few bold predictions.
Below, you'll find a few expectations for the Steelers' biggest stars that go beyond the raw numbers.
Kenny Pickett Throws 20 Touchdowns
Reaching 20 touchdown passes doesn't seem like a notable accomplishment in today's pass-driven NFL. However, only 20 signal-callers threw for 20 or more touchdowns in 2022, and one of them (Tom Brady) is now retired.
Pickett was far from that number as a rookie, finishing his 13-game campaign with only seven touchdowns to go with nine interceptions. The second-year man has a long way to go before he can even be considered an average starter, but we expect to see serious strides in 2023.
For one, Pickett has had all offseason to work with the starting offense. He's also entering his second season under offensive coordinator Matt Canada, meaning he should have a much better grasp on the offense and his personnel.
The Steelers also addressed a very questionable offensive line by signing guard Isaac Seumalo and drafting tackle Broderick Jones in the first round. Jones may not be a Week 1 starter, but Seumalo should make an immediate impact.
So will receivers Allen Robinson II and Calvin Austin III—who is finally healthy after missing his rookie season with a Lisfranc injury. More playmakers, better protection and a stronger handle on what it means to be a pro will have Pickett entering the realm of young up-and-comers.
Stat Prediction: 3,405 passing yards, 20 TDs, 7 INTs, 240 rushing yards, 3 rushing TDs
Najee Harris Finally Reaches 4.0 Yards per Carry
Pittsburgh's offensive renovations won't just help Pickett, they'll also aid running back Najee Harris.
Harris had a decent season in 2022, finishing with 1,263 scrimmage yards and 10 touchdowns. However, he took a step back from being a rookie Pro Bowler the previous year.
Even during Harris' Pro Bowl campaign, though, he struggled to run with consistency. The 25-year-old has yet to average 4.0 yards per carry over a full season and has averaged just 3.9 yards per carry as a pro.
Expect Harris to finally crack that four-yard mark as an average in 2023. Players like Seumalo will help open more holes for the talented dual threat. Pass-catchers like Robinson and Austin will help Pickett stretch the field too, leaving Harris facing fewer loaded boxes than he did over the past two years.
It's not as if Harris was the only Steeler to struggle on the ground last season. Pittsburgh ranked just 25th in yards per carry (4.1) as a team. While the AFC may have too many good backs for Harris to return to the Pro Bowl this season, he'll be more efficient as a runner.
Stat Prediction: 1,127 rushing yards, 4.1 YPC, 43 receptions for 263 receiving yards, 10 total TDs
T.J. Watt Returns to the All-Pro Team
Pass-rusher T.J. Watt has been a first-team All-Pro in three of the past four seasons. He missed out in 2022, thanks in large part to a pectoral tear that caused him to miss seven games.
Watt finished with only 4.5 sacks and 13 quarterback pressures, according to Pro Football Reference.
During Watt's absence, however, fellow pass-rusher Alex Highsmith (14.5 sacks) emerged as a game-wrecker in his own right. A healthy Watt will benefit greatly from the attention players like Highsmith and rookie Nick Herbig will commander.
And Watt is healthy and back to being one of the biggest defensive forces in the game.
"That guy, to me, is the most dominant pass rusher in the NFL, and I don't think it's really close," outside linebackers coach Denzel Martin said, per Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
Not only will Watt lead the Steelers in sacks this season, but he'll also challenge for the sacks title and for a second Defensive Player of the Year award. Consider him a near lock to return to the All-Pro team.
Stat Prediction: 60 tackles, 16.5 sacks, 19 tackles for loss, 3 forced fumbles, 55 QB pressures