Netherlands F1 Grand Prix 2023 Results: Max Verstappen Wins, Lewis Hamilton in 6th

Netherlands F1 Grand Prix 2023 Results: Max Verstappen Wins, Lewis Hamilton in 6thAugust 27, 2023
Max Verstappen extended his winning streak to nine races after claiming the checkered flag in the Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday at Circuit Zandvoort.
The reigning champion matched the Formula One record set by Sebastian Vettel in 2013. Fernando Alonso and Pierre Gasly drove their way onto the podium as well.
Formula 1 @F1
MAX VERSTAPPEN WINS THE DUTCH GRAND PRIX 🏆<br><br>The Red Bull driver takes his ninth win in a row to equal Sebastian Vettel's record for most consecutive wins 💪<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DutchGP?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DutchGP</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/F1?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#F1</a> <a href="https://t.co/lCJHFA0kCS">pic.twitter.com/lCJHFA0kCS</a>
"After five wins in a row, Seb texted me and said well done with what you are doing, keep it up and you are going to do it," Verstappen told reporters before the race.
"But I was like, nine wins in a row is something very impressive and I never thought I would be able to already be on eight."
Verstappen started from the pole but briefly fell out of first place with the rainy conditions forcing he and his team to rethink their approach.
Formula 1 @F1
LAP 3/72<br><br>Verstappen and Alonso, who were running P1 and P2, both pit for inters <br><br>Meanwhile Perez now leads the race! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DutchGP?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DutchGP</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/F1?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#F1</a> <a href="https://t.co/MD78x9vcBK">pic.twitter.com/MD78x9vcBK</a>
But another pit stop proved pivotal toward Verstappen assuming the top spot again. He received a set of soft tires on the 11th lap and moved into first shortly thereafter. Once reinstalled as the race leader, he proceeded to widen his lead little by little.
Chris Medland @ChrisMedlandF1
Alonso's onto the soft tyre and the two Red Bull drivers have yet to pit. Verstappen is given priority despite being P2 on track, so Perez has to wait another lap <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/F1?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#F1</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DutchGP?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DutchGP</a>
Chris Medland @ChrisMedlandF1
Actually Red Bull have played that perfectly. Verstappen leads, Perez pits and emerges P2 ahead of Alonso, and it's taken just 13 laps amid chaos to get the cars 1-2 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/F1?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#F1</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DutchGP?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DutchGP</a>
A lengthy rain delay with seven laps remaining did little to level the playing field.
It's the same story that's played out all year. Mad Max becomes all but untouchable once he finds his groove on the track.
For Lewis Hamilton, Sunday was also a reflection of how his season has unfolded. Starting from the 13th position meant a podium finish was a tall order for Hamilton. The seven-time F1 champion did well under the circumstances but might come away disappointed overall with his sixth-place showing.
Mercedes teammate George Russell, meanwhile, had a brutal time on the track.
Russell qualified for third, so earning his second podium of the season was a reasonable goal. Instead, his race went off the rails so quickly, and he couldn't help but vent his frustration over the radio.
The Athletic Motorsports @TheAthleticAUTO
"I was forecast to be on the podium. How did we mess this up?"<br><br>George Russell is 18th and not impressed...<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/F1?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#F1</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DutchGP?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DutchGP</a> <a href="https://t.co/F1c8znuUBJ">https://t.co/F1c8znuUBJ</a> <a href="https://t.co/vtGTB8sSGq">pic.twitter.com/vtGTB8sSGq</a>
While Russell eventually righted the ship, only to get a DNF due to a tire puncture after the restart.
Thanks to his crash on Lap 16, Logan Sargeant produced one of the most striking images from Sunday. He cut quite the forlorn figure as he watched the action from the sidelines, and he might still be sitting in that lawn chair right now.
Verstappen will look to overtake Vettel's record in one week at the Italian Grand Prix. Qualifying in Monza gets underway Saturday.
Given how much the 25-year-old is dominating the competition, you'd bet on him to make it 10 in a row.