Netherlands F1 Grand Prix 2023 Results: Max Verstappen Wins, Lewis Hamilton in 6th

Max Verstappen extended his winning streak to nine races after claiming the checkered flag in the Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday at Circuit Zandvoort.

The reigning champion matched the Formula One record set by Sebastian Vettel in 2013. Fernando Alonso and Pierre Gasly drove their way onto the podium as well.

"After five wins in a row, Seb texted me and said well done with what you are doing, keep it up and you are going to do it," Verstappen told reporters before the race.

"But I was like, nine wins in a row is something very impressive and I never thought I would be able to already be on eight."

Verstappen started from the pole but briefly fell out of first place with the rainy conditions forcing he and his team to rethink their approach.

But another pit stop proved pivotal toward Verstappen assuming the top spot again. He received a set of soft tires on the 11th lap and moved into first shortly thereafter. Once reinstalled as the race leader, he proceeded to widen his lead little by little.

A lengthy rain delay with seven laps remaining did little to level the playing field.

It's the same story that's played out all year. Mad Max becomes all but untouchable once he finds his groove on the track.

For Lewis Hamilton, Sunday was also a reflection of how his season has unfolded. Starting from the 13th position meant a podium finish was a tall order for Hamilton. The seven-time F1 champion did well under the circumstances but might come away disappointed overall with his sixth-place showing.

Mercedes teammate George Russell, meanwhile, had a brutal time on the track.

Russell qualified for third, so earning his second podium of the season was a reasonable goal. Instead, his race went off the rails so quickly, and he couldn't help but vent his frustration over the radio.

While Russell eventually righted the ship, only to get a DNF due to a tire puncture after the restart.

Thanks to his crash on Lap 16, Logan Sargeant produced one of the most striking images from Sunday. He cut quite the forlorn figure as he watched the action from the sidelines, and he might still be sitting in that lawn chair right now.

Verstappen will look to overtake Vettel's record in one week at the Italian Grand Prix. Qualifying in Monza gets underway Saturday.

Given how much the 25-year-old is dominating the competition, you'd bet on him to make it 10 in a row.