Video: Michael Jordan Congratulates Bubba Wallace on NASCAR Playoff Berth at Daytona

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Bubba Wallace landed his first career NASCAR Cup playoff berth Saturday night at Daytona, and Michael Jordan was on hand to offer his congratulations.

The Basketball Hall of Famer greeted Wallace alongside other members of the 23XI Racing team as Wallace clinched the 16th and final playoff spot.

Wallace snuck into the playoffs after Chris Buescher won the Coke Zero 400 on Saturday. He is one of only three drivers to qualify for the playoffs this season without a win. Veterans Brad Keselowski and Kevin Harvick are the others.

While Wallace has finished outside the top 10 in 11 of the last 12 races, his stellar string of top fives in May and his fourth-place finish in February's race in Las Vegas were enough to give him a bump.

Jordan launched 23XI Racing in 2020, with Denny Hamlin serving as a minority owner. After Jordan sold his majority stake in the Charlotte Hornets earlier this year, 23XI Racing is now his main sports entity.

We'll have to see if Wallace is as clutch in the playoffs as his car owner.