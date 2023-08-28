Bold Predictions for Cowboys' Individual Stat Leaders in 2023 NFL Season

0 of 3

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

With their 2023 preseason wrapped and final cutdown day arriving on Tuesday, the Dallas Cowboys are close to finished with their preparations for the regular season.



While we don't know who the final 53 players in Dallas will be, we do have a good idea of who the key contributors are. The cornerstone players—Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, Tony Pollard, Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs—are all back



This is a great point in the offseason for a little statistical projection, but we're going to do things a little differently. Instead of just sticking to raw numbers, we'll make a few bold predictions about Dallas' projected stat leaders.



Saying that Lamb will lead the Cowboys in receiving isn't very bold, or even very interesting, after all. Let's get a little more specific, shall we?

