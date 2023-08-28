Bold Predictions for Cowboys' Individual Stat Leaders in 2023 NFL Season

Bold Predictions for Cowboys' Individual Stat Leaders in 2023 NFL SeasonAugust 28, 2023
With their 2023 preseason wrapped and final cutdown day arriving on Tuesday, the Dallas Cowboys are close to finished with their preparations for the regular season.
While we don't know who the final 53 players in Dallas will be, we do have a good idea of who the key contributors are. The cornerstone players—Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, Tony Pollard, Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs—are all back
This is a great point in the offseason for a little statistical projection, but we're going to do things a little differently. Instead of just sticking to raw numbers, we'll make a few bold predictions about Dallas' projected stat leaders.
Saying that Lamb will lead the Cowboys in receiving isn't very bold, or even very interesting, after all. Let's get a little more specific, shall we?
Dak Prescott Returns to the Pro Bowl
Since making his second Pro Bowl appearance in 2018, Prescott has settled firmly into the category of above-average-to-very-good quarterbacks. Dallas would love nothing more than for the 30-year-old to establish himself as more than very good in 2023.
The prediction here is that it happens. There are a few factors involved, including the fact that the NFC isn't exactly loaded with quarterbacks after Jalen Hurts, Geno Smith and perhaps Derek Carr. If Prescott is healthy and can improve on last year's numbers, he should be back in the Pro Bowl.
There's a good chance that it happens. Prescott missed five games with a hand injury, but that was only part of the problem. Wideout Michael Gallup wasn't 100 percent after his 2021 ACL tear, and the Cowboys lacked depth at receiver after Gallup and Lamb.
As a result, Prescott averaged just 238.3 passing yards per game, his lowest average since 2017.
With Lamb, Gallup, Brandin Cooks and a more established Jalen Tolbert at receiver, Prescott will have a better supporting cast. He should also throw a bit more in Mike McCarthy's West Coast-based offense—a system that traditionally supplements the ground game with screens and swing passes.
Prescott may never become a truly elite signal-caller, but he'll be back to being one of the best in his conference this season.
State Prediction: 4,679 passing yards, 36 TDs, 12 INTs, 203 rushing yards, 3 rushing TDs
CeeDee Lamb Eclipses 2022 Numbers
Lamb had a strong season in 2022, his first campaign without Amari Cooper as his running mate. As Dallas' unquestioned No. 1 target, he exploded with 1,359 yards and nine touchdowns on 107 receptions.
With Gallup healthy, plus Cooks and Tolbert in the mix, Lamb should see more single coverage than he did a year ago. He'll have to share the target load, of course, but with other viable targets on the field, he should see more explosive plays too.
Last season, Lamb's receptions total jumped by 28 but he averaged 1.2 yards per reception less than in 2021.
Having Prescott healthy for an additional five games will certainly help the two-time Pro Bowler, who could have an even more productive season in McCarthy's offense.
"Him just saying he wants to be more available is him saying he wants the ball and he's going to go make plays when he can," Prescott said, per ESPN's Todd Archer. "Confident guy, very smart. He's really only scratched the surface in what he's capable of doing."
It's all adding up for Lamb to not only lead the Cowboys in receiving yards but for him to also best the impressive campaign he had in 2022.
Stat Prediction: 101 receptions, 1,404 yards, 10 TDs
Micah Parsons Sets Career-High in Sacks
Parsons has been a do-it-all linebacker for the Cowboys since being drafted in 2021, and he's earned consecutive first-team All-Pro nods because of it. Earlier this offseason, though, Parsons hinted that he may be doing a little less of everything and a little more rushing the passer.
"It's hard battling 300-pound guys at 245 pounds every week," Parsons said, per The Athletic's Jon Machota. "So, I'm just trying to put (on) five pounds of muscle. Just eating right and just living right."
We haven't heard much lately about Parsons being a dedicated pass-rusher, and he was listed as a linebacker on Dallas' preseason depth chart. However, it's hard to imagine that a bigger, stronger and more experienced Parsons won't be more productive as a sack artist.
The 24-year-old should also have a few more sack opportunities this season with Stephon Gilmore joining Diggs at cornerback. Parsons logged 41 quarterback pressures last season, according to Pro Football Reference, but barely topped his rookie sack total with 13.5.
If Gilmore can help keep quarterbacks holding the ball for even a split second longer, Parsons will hit home on a higher percentage of pressures. Like Lamb, Parsons has yet to reach his ceiling.
Stat Prediction: 79 tackles, 15.0 sacks, 17 tackles for loss, 42 QB pressures, 3 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries