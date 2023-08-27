Fantasy Alert: Raiders HC Hints at Possible Snap Count for Josh Jacobs to Open Season

Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

Thanks to him missing nearly the entirety of the team's offseason preparations, the Las Vegas Raiders might have to ease running back Josh Jacobs into his usual role with the offense.

Head coach Josh McDaniels said after Saturday's 31-16 loss to the Dallas Cowboys he's unsure about what Jacobs' usage will be early on.

"It's going to be hard for me to say that until I have an opportunity to see him," McDaniels told reporters. "His conditioning and just how the way his body feels obviously will play a role in that, too. The goal will be to get him in and get going. We'll do the right thing, whatever the right thing is. If there needs to be a number of plays early in the season, then that's it. If there's not, then there's not."

Jacobs ended his lengthy holdout by agreeing to an $11.8 million contract for the 2023 season. The Raiders applied the franchise tag to the 2022 All-Pro, and they were prohibited from offering him a multiyear extension after the July 17 deadline passed.

Resolving the standoff was obviously great news for Las Vegas because Jacobs is one of the offense's most important players. The 25-year-old led the NFL in rushing yards (1,653) and matched his career high for rushing touchdowns (12) last season.

In general, Jacobs will continue to be the workhorse in the Raiders' ground game. He and projected backup Zamir White might have a slightly more even split out of the gate, though, as he gets himself back into game shape.