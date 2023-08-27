Dolphins Rumors: DL Zach Sieler Lands $30.75M Contract amid Christian Wilkins Buzz

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins and defensive lineman Zach Sieler reportedly agreed to a three-year, $30.8 million contract extension on Sunday.

Cameron Wolfe of ESPN reported the deal carries $20 million in guarantees and could reach up to $35.7 million with incentives. Sieler's new contract comes as Christian Wilkins continues to negotiate a long-term contract with the team.

The deal represents a massive raise for Sieler, who made $7.8 million over his first five NFL seasons. He was set to become a free agent at the end of the 2023 season.

Signed off waivers from the Baltimore Ravens in 2019, Sieler has emerged the last three seasons as a vital fixture in the Miami front seven. He compiled 70 tackles and 3.5 sacks in 2022, earning a 74.7 overall grade from PFF. In each of the last three seasons, Sieler has received a grade of 69.3 or higher.

Wilkins, who is seeking to become one of the highest-paid defensive linemen in football, is playing out the fifth-year option of his rookie contract and will be a free agent after the 2023 campaign. He has been staging a hold-in throughout training camp in hopes of landing a new deal.

It's unlikely having another defensive lineman ink a contract before him will sit well with Wilkins. That said, all's well that ends with him getting paid a massive sum of money.