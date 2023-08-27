Dak Prescott Discusses Trey Lance Trade, Potential Impact on New Cowboys Contract

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said he's ready to embrace the arrival of Trey Lance as his backup but was not given a heads up regarding the team's acquisition of the 2021 first-round pick.

"I can't say that I necessarily expected (a heads up), no," Prescott told reporters Saturday. "I understand though that that's business. I understand that they're probably on a timeline, they need to get something done. He felt like that strengthened this team and, yeah, ready to welcome (Lance) and, yeah, I mean knowing the strength of the quarterback room that we have. Honestly right now, my heart and my mind is with Will. So it's a tough situation, honestly. Love that guy to death over there. Plays his ass off, comes in prepares the right way each and every day."

The Cowboys traded a fourth-round pick to the San Francisco 49ers to acquire Lance, who will serve as Prescott's primary backup. In a subsequent move, the team released Will Grier, who had been slated for the QB2 spot on the depth chart.

Lance started just four games in two seasons with the 49ers. San Francisco moved on late last season when Brock Purdy emerged as a steady hand, and Sam Darnold beat Lance out for the backup job.

Lance then requested a trade to a better situation and wound up quickly landing in Dallas, where it's possible he'll wind up being Prescott's replacement. Prescott is only under contract through the 2024 season and will need his deal for next year either reworked or extended in the offseason given his $61.9 million cap number.

"I mean obviously understand it's a business," Prescott said of Lance. "That's a first-round talent and you're always trying to make your team better. But that was the front office so we're going to welcome him as we do any teammate and hopefully he just makes us better and we're going to continue to get back at it and know that we've got one goal as a team."

Prescott's coming off a frustrating 2022 campaign that saw him tie for the NFL lead in interceptions with 15.