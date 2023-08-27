NASCAR's Ryan Preece Vows to Return after Flipping 10 Times in Scary Crash at Daytona

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Ryan Preece isn't going to allow one scary crash keep him off the track.

Preece vowed to return to the track after flipping his No. 41 Ford Mustang 10 times during Saturday's NASCAR Cup race at Daytona.

"NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Preece will remain overnight at Halifax Health Medical Center for continued observation," Stewart-Haas Racing said in a statement. "The driver of the No. 41 Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing is awake, alert and mobile and has been communicating with family and friends. Preece will undergo another evaluation by medical personnel later this morning. An update will be provided in the afternoon."

Preece's car went airborne after being contacted by Erik Jones and then sliding into the grass. He was able to exit the car on his own power and was later transported to a local medical facility.

Preece joined Stewart-Haas Racing for the 2023 season, replacing Cole Custer in the No. 41 car. He's currently 26th in the Cup standings.