Fantasy Football 2023: 4-Round Mock Draft, Top Keeper Players and Team Names

Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings

If you're fortunate enough to have Jefferson in a keeper league, don't let go of him anytime soon. The 24-year-old has gotten better every season of his three-year NFL career, and he's still improving as he gains experience.

After leading the NFL in catches (128) and receiving yards (1,809) last year, Jefferson seems poised for a huge 2023 season. That's why he's going No. 1 overall in many redraft leagues.

Jefferson also hasn't missed a game over his first three seasons. So he's proven to be durable while putting up huge receiving numbers in Minnesota. He should be the No. 1 target in new keeper leagues and needs to be retained for a long time.

Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

Like Jefferson, Chase has gotten off to a tremendous start in the NFL. Over his first two seasons, the Bengals' top receiver has 168 catches for 2,501 yards and 22 touchdowns in 29 games.

Although Chase was limited to 12 games last year, he's still only 23. And as long as injury concerns don't become a recurring issue, he seems in a great spot to keep putting up even bigger numbers, especially with Joe Burrow as his quarterback in Cincinnati.

It's possible Chase eventually surpasses Jefferson as the No. 1 fantasy wide receiver. For now, Chase is No. 2. But he should also be held onto in keeper leagues, as there's a bright future ahead for the third-year WR.

Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

Kelce may be 33 at this point, but he hasn't shown any signs of slowing down. Last year, he played all 17 games for the Chiefs, recording a career-high 110 catches for 1,338 yards and 12 touchdowns (also a career best).

There are no other tight ends in the NFL putting up those types of numbers on an annual basis. Kelce has finished with more than 1,000 yards in each of the past seven seasons, scoring 59 touchdowns over that span.

Because Kelce is so much better than nearly every other tight end from a fantasy perspective, he should be retained in keeper leagues. It's almost like a cheat code to have him putting up WR-like numbers from the TE spot.