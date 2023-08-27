NFL

    Fantasy Football 2023: 4-Round Mock Draft, Top Keeper Players and Team Names

    Jake RillAugust 27, 2023

      Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) warms up before an NFL preseason football game against the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
      AP Photo/Gregory Bull

      On Sunday night, the Houston Texans and the New Orleans Saints will face off in the final NFL preseason game of the summer. Then, the buildup to the 2023 regular season will truly kick into high gear, with the first game only 11 days away.

      Between now and then, each of the league's 32 teams will cut their rosters down to 53 players. That will help fantasy football managers who haven't yet drafted, as they'll know who will have made teams and who will have starting jobs at the beginning of the season.

      Many fantasy leagues will be holding drafts within the next 10 days. And because of that, it's time to prep harder, especially for those who haven't done much research during training camp.

      Here's a four-round fantasy mock draft (via the FantasyPros simulator), followed by team names to consider and a look at several players who should be retained in keeper leagues.

    4-Round Mock Draft

      DETROIT, MICHIGAN - AUGUST 19: The NFL logo is pictured on a Wilson brand football during the preseason game between the Detroit Lions and Jacksonville Jaguars at Ford Field on August 19, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)
      Nic Antaya/Getty Images

      Round 1

      1. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings

      2. Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers

      3. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

      4. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

      5. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

      6. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

      7. Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins

      8. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys

      9. Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons

      10. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns

      11. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams

      12. Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys

      Round 2

      13. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions

      14. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills

      15. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

      16. Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders

      17. A.J. Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

      18. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts

      19. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

      20. Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets

      21. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders

      22. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

      23. Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles

      24. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins

      Round 3

      25. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots

      26. Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

      27. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens

      28. DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

      29. Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints

      30. Travis Etienne Jr., RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

      31. Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets

      32. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers

      33. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

      34. Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

      35. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions

      36. DJ Moore, WR, Chicago Bears

      Round 4

      37. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens

      38. Kenneth Walker III, RB, Seattle Seahawks

      39. Christian Watson, WR, Green Bay Packers

      40. Amari Cooper, WR, Cleveland Browns

      41. T.J. Hockenson, TE, Minnesota Vikings

      42. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks

      43. Calvin Ridley, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

      44. Miles Sanders, RB, Carolina Panthers

      45. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers

      46. Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers

      47. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

      48. Alexander Mattison, RB, Minnesota Vikings

    Team Names to Consider

      GLENDALE, ARIZONA - AUGUST 19: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs scrambles and passes for a touchdown during an NFL preseason football game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium on August 19, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)
      Michael Owens/Getty Images

      Dak Side of the Moon

      Work from Mahomes

      Cobra Kyler

      Mr. Rodgers' Neighborhood

      Tuafinity and Beyond

      Fresh Prince of Helaire

      Catalina Wine Mixon

      Zeke and Destroy

      McLaurin F1

      Silenced by the Lamb

      Pop Lockett Drop It

      Game of Throws

      Turn Down for Watt

      Livin' on a Prater

      Dalvin and the Chipmunks

      Run CMC

    Top Keeper Players

      Cincinnati Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase reacts to fans after making a catch in a drill during the NFL football team's training camp in Cincinnati, Saturday, July 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
      AP Photo/Aaron Doster

      Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings

      If you're fortunate enough to have Jefferson in a keeper league, don't let go of him anytime soon. The 24-year-old has gotten better every season of his three-year NFL career, and he's still improving as he gains experience.

      After leading the NFL in catches (128) and receiving yards (1,809) last year, Jefferson seems poised for a huge 2023 season. That's why he's going No. 1 overall in many redraft leagues.

      Jefferson also hasn't missed a game over his first three seasons. So he's proven to be durable while putting up huge receiving numbers in Minnesota. He should be the No. 1 target in new keeper leagues and needs to be retained for a long time.

      Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

      Like Jefferson, Chase has gotten off to a tremendous start in the NFL. Over his first two seasons, the Bengals' top receiver has 168 catches for 2,501 yards and 22 touchdowns in 29 games.

      Although Chase was limited to 12 games last year, he's still only 23. And as long as injury concerns don't become a recurring issue, he seems in a great spot to keep putting up even bigger numbers, especially with Joe Burrow as his quarterback in Cincinnati.

      It's possible Chase eventually surpasses Jefferson as the No. 1 fantasy wide receiver. For now, Chase is No. 2. But he should also be held onto in keeper leagues, as there's a bright future ahead for the third-year WR.

      Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

      Kelce may be 33 at this point, but he hasn't shown any signs of slowing down. Last year, he played all 17 games for the Chiefs, recording a career-high 110 catches for 1,338 yards and 12 touchdowns (also a career best).

      There are no other tight ends in the NFL putting up those types of numbers on an annual basis. Kelce has finished with more than 1,000 yards in each of the past seven seasons, scoring 59 touchdowns over that span.

      Because Kelce is so much better than nearly every other tight end from a fantasy perspective, he should be retained in keeper leagues. It's almost like a cheat code to have him putting up WR-like numbers from the TE spot.

