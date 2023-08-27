X

    Dolphins vs. Jaguars Suspended After WR Daewood Davis Carted Off With Injury

    Julia StumbaughAugust 27, 2023

    Miami Dolphins wide receiver Daewood Davis (87) prior to an NFL preseason football game Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
    AP Photo/Eric Gay

    A preseason game between the Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars was suspended Saturday night after wide receiver Daewood Davis was stretchered off the field following a collision in the fourth quarter.

    Davis is conscious and able to move his extremities, the Dolphins reported. He is being evaluated at Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.

    Miami Dolphins @MiamiDolphins

    Dolphins WR Daewood Davis suffered an injury in tonight's game and has been taken to Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville for further evaluation. He is conscious and has movement in all extremities.

    Davis was hit when attempting to catch a pass from rookie quarterback James Blackmon in the fourth quarter of the Dolphins' 31-18 loss to the Jaguars.

    The hit knocked Davis facedown to the turf, where he remained until he was lifted up onto a backboard and carted from the field.

    Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said the decision to suspend the game was right "without a shadow of a doubt," and that the team was "hurting but relieved" to hear the team's update on Davis, per the Miami Herald's Daniel Oyefusi and ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques.

    "Their mind wasn't on playing football. We thought it was inappropriate to play football," McDaniel said.

    Marcel Louis-Jacques @Marcel_LJ

    McDaniel on the decision to stop play tonight following Daewood Davis' injury: "Their mind wasn't on playing football. We thought it was inappropriate to play football."

    Daniel Oyefusi @DanielOyefusi

    Mike McDaniel said "without a shadow of a doubt" it was the right decision to suspend the game after Daewood Davis' injury. <br><br>"Our guys are hurting but relieved" to hear Davis has movement in his extremities. <a href="https://t.co/dyvK2oHNwv">pic.twitter.com/dyvK2oHNwv</a>

    The Dolphins signed Davis as an undrafted free agent out of Western Kentucky in April.