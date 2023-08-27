Fantasy Football Draft Strategy 2023: Blueprint to Forming a Winning Squad

0 of 4

When it comes to successfully navigating a fantasy football season, a little good fortune never hurts. Sometimes, the most clear path to a championship involves having the fewest core players missing time.



Of course, there's a big difference between a healthy lineup and a genuinely good one. That piece of the equation is addressed on draft day, and while managers can't control exactly who will be available—other managers will be making selections, after all—they can go into the draft with a solid plan.



A smart draft plan typically involves breaking down position groups into tiers of players with similar value.

For example, Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase, Cooper Kupp and Tyreek Hill might make up a Tier 1 receiver group, while Christian McCaffrey, Austin Ekeler, Saquon Barkley and Bijan Robinson make up a Tier 1 RB group. This can help a manager know when to pivot away from a specific position when, say, the draft is entering the third tier of receivers but a Tier 1 RB is still available.



By using a tier system, managers can target value in each round rather than specific players. It's a great approach because there's no guarantee that the one player you must have won't get snagged just before you're on the clock.



Using the tier system as a base, here are a few other strategies for a successful 2023 fantasy draft.

