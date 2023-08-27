US Open Tennis 2023: Bracket Predictions, Odds for Top Players, Prize Money InfoAugust 27, 2023
US Open Tennis 2023: Bracket Predictions, Odds for Top Players, Prize Money Info
The 2023 U.S. Open officially kicks off on Monday with the first rounds of the men's and women's singles. The fourth and final tennis grand slam event of the year promises to be a thriller.
Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Świątek come in as defending champions of the men's and women's tournaments, respectively, and both are ushering in a new era of tennis. Last year's tournament marked the first time that players born this century won both the men's and women's singles titles at the U.S. Open.
The competition will be fierce, however. Novak Djokovic is back and aiming for his 24th career grand slam title, while Świątek will be challenged by the likes of 2023 Australian Open winner Aryna Sabalenka.
While fans are already bracing for another showdown between Alcaraz and Djokovic—fresh off a thrilling three-set battle at the Western & Southern Open—there's a little more intrigue surrounding the women's tournament.
There will be a lot on the line over the next two weeks, including a $65 million prize pool. Here's a look at what you need to know, along with a few predictions.
2023 U.S. Open
When: August 28 - September 10
Where: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City.
Field: 128 players for each singles tournament
Prize Pool: $65 million ($3 million to winners)
TV and Live Stream: ESPN and ESPN+
Men's Singles
Odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook)
Novak Djokovic +125 (bet $100 to win $125)
Carlos Alcaraz +190
Daniil Medvedev +1000
Jannik Sinner +1400
Stefanos Tsitsipas +1400
Alexander Zverev +1400
Surprises can always happen at the U.S. Open, but it's hard to envision an outcome other than a Djokovic-Alcaraz final.
Alcaraz is the defending champ and the No. 1 seed, but the second-seeded Djokovic didn't compete in 2022 and is seeking his first win at the tournament since 2018.
"This year, I mean, is this year. I don't think about what happened in the last year or last couple of years. Just focusing my attention to this year's tournament," Djokovic said, per Brian Mahoney of the Associated Press.
Alcaraz and Djokovic have combined to win the last five men's grand slam tournaments, and while Alcaraz has beaten Djokovic in their last three meetings at said events, Djokovic claimed victory at the Western & Southern Open.
On paper, Alcaraz also has the tougher draw, and could potentially face both Daniil Medvedev and Jannik Sinner en route to the final. This doesn't mean that Djokovic's path is an easy one, though, with top competitors like Stefanos Tsitsipas and Casper Ruudin in his bracket.
Both Alcaraz and Djokovic will have to remain in top form throughout the tournament, but the likelihood of either competitor not being in top form is extremely low.
Prediction: Alcaraz meets Djokovic in the men's singles final
Women's Singles
Odds
Iga Świątek +240
Aryna Sabalenka +475
Coco Gauff +700
Elena Rybakina +800
Jessica Pegula +1000
Markéta Vondroušová +2000
Karolína Muchová +2000
Świątek isn't as heavy of a favorite as either Djokovic or Alcaraz, and the bracket draw could have a lot to do with that. The defending champ could be on a collision course with 19-year-old phenom Coco Gauff in the quarterfinals.
Gauff notched her first win over Świątek in eight tries at the Western & Southern Open, and she comes into the tournament with a ton of momentum and, very likely, the support of the home crowd.
If Świątek doesn't reach the final, Gauff may be the reason why.
There's a good chance that one of them meets the second-seeded Sabalenka in the final. The 25-year-old reached the semifinal in all three grand slam tournaments this year and has made consecutive semifinal appearances at the U.S. Open.
Sabalenka showed her hard-court prowess at the Australian Open in January, though her path to the final won't be easy. Top competitors like Jessica Pegula and 2022 finalist Ons Jabeur could stand between Sabalenka and a spot in the final.
The prediction here, though, is that Sabalenka sets herself up to potentially win her second grand slam of 2023.
Prediction: Iga Świątek meets Aryna Sabalenka in the women's singles final
Gambling problem? Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369).
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visiting ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), visiting OPGR.org (OR), or calling/texting TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN) or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).
Odds and lines subject to change. 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.