US Open Tennis 2023: Bracket Predictions, Odds for Top Players, Prize Money Info

0 of 3

Frey/TPN/Getty Images

The 2023 U.S. Open officially kicks off on Monday with the first rounds of the men's and women's singles. The fourth and final tennis grand slam event of the year promises to be a thriller.



Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Świątek come in as defending champions of the men's and women's tournaments, respectively, and both are ushering in a new era of tennis. Last year's tournament marked the first time that players born this century won both the men's and women's singles titles at the U.S. Open.



The competition will be fierce, however. Novak Djokovic is back and aiming for his 24th career grand slam title, while Świątek will be challenged by the likes of 2023 Australian Open winner Aryna Sabalenka.



While fans are already bracing for another showdown between Alcaraz and Djokovic—fresh off a thrilling three-set battle at the Western & Southern Open—there's a little more intrigue surrounding the women's tournament.



There will be a lot on the line over the next two weeks, including a $65 million prize pool. Here's a look at what you need to know, along with a few predictions.

