Cowboys Rumors: Dak Prescott to Call Offensive Plays in Preseason Finale vs. Raiders

Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Dak Prescott may not be taking the field during the Dallas Cowboys' preseason finale against the Las Vegas Raiders, but he will reportedly be involved from the sidelines.

Instead of an assistant coach, coach Mike McCarthy has chosen his starting quarterback to call plays Saturday, The Dallas Morning News reported.

Like most of the Cowboys' starters, Prescott has not seen any preseason action.

Prescott will be calling plays for quarterback Will Grier, according to the report. David Moore reported Friday that Grier will play the entirety of the preseason finale before he is cut to make room for trade acquisition Trey Lance.

McCarthy, who is taking over play-calling this season in place of former offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, spoke in June about the importance of Prescott having "ownership" of the team's offense now that the Cowboys can play "the way we want to play."

"At the end of the day, the quarterback needs to own the offense," McCarthy said, per The Athletic's Jon Machota. "I have no interest in being known as some guru coach or a smart coach. I want smart, Hall of Fame-type quarterbacks. The only way to get there is to make them own the offense."

By handing Prescott the play sheet Saturday, McCarthy is offering Prescott a role in shaping this new Dallas offense.