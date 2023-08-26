X

    Kurt Busch Announces NASCAR Retirement amid Recovery From 2022 Concussion

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVAugust 26, 2023

    LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 15: NASCAR Cup Series and 23XI driver Kurt Busch announces he will not race again in 2022 and will not race full-time in 2023 during a press conference, on October 15, 2022, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, NV. (Photo by Jeff Speer/LVMS/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Jeff Speer/LVMS/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Kurt Busch announced his retirement from competition as a NASCAR driver on Saturday at the age of 45.

    Busch took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to post a heartfelt video in which he thanked those who made accomplishing his NASCAR dreams possible:

    Kurt Busch @KurtBusch

    Thank you to everyone who helped me accomplish my dream. <a href="https://t.co/QiNiqSx0U4">pic.twitter.com/QiNiqSx0U4</a>

    In July 2022, Busch suffered a concussion during qualifying for a Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway, causing him to miss the remainder of the season.

    Busch left open the possibility of running a part-time schedule this season, but he has not competed in any races, and he said Saturday that he and his doctors decided there are "too many obstacles" for him to overcome in his recovery to reach 100 percent and return to racing.

