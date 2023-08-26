Kurt Busch Announces NASCAR Retirement amid Recovery From 2022 Concussion

Jeff Speer/LVMS/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Kurt Busch announced his retirement from competition as a NASCAR driver on Saturday at the age of 45.

Busch took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to post a heartfelt video in which he thanked those who made accomplishing his NASCAR dreams possible:

In July 2022, Busch suffered a concussion during qualifying for a Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway, causing him to miss the remainder of the season.

Busch left open the possibility of running a part-time schedule this season, but he has not competed in any races, and he said Saturday that he and his doctors decided there are "too many obstacles" for him to overcome in his recovery to reach 100 percent and return to racing.

