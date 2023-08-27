Fantasy Football 2023: Dynasty Mock Draft, Rankings and Tips for Team Names

2 of 4

You'll notice that in our mock draft, aging players like Davante Adams and Travis Kelce didn't crack the first round of our mock draft. Even Miami Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill, who had 119 receptions and 1,710 yards last season, slipped into the second round.



There's a simple reason for this. Younger players tend to have more value in dynasty leagues because of their potential for longevity. Hill is a surefire first-round pick in most formats, but he has stated that he may only play for a few more seasons.



"I'm going to finish out this contract with the Dolphins and then I'm going to call it quits," Hill told the Totally Offensive podcast in April (h/t CBS Sports' John Breech).



In the first round, NFL general managers are seeking players who can be difference-makers for the next decade, not for three years. Fantasy managers should take the same approach.



This doesn't mean that managers should completely shy away from players like Hill, Adams and Kelce in start-up drafts. Dynasties have to start somewhere, and they can help bring home a championship or two. However, managers must draft players approaching or over 30 years old with a succession plan in mind.



A manager drafting the 33-year-old Kelce, for example, would be wise to take a late flier on a young tight end, like rookie Michael Mayer of the Las Vegas Raiders.



Managers should not, however, be overzealous when targeting rookies. They're young and should have long careers ahead of them, but they're also unproven. You're going to see Atlanta Falcons rookie back Bijan Robinson going highly in a lot of real-world dynasty drafts because he was productive and durable at Texas. However, he isn't without risk.



The upside is worth the risk for a prospect who appears to be special, like Robinson, but it's best not to gamble on too many first-year players in any start-up draft. History suggests that only a handful of the top 2023 prospects will go on to be truly great.



Targeting young quarterbacks who have already proven their greatness is a terrific strategy and precisely why QBs like Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow will go early—often much earlier than they would in a re-draft league.



Grabbing an All-Pro-caliber quarterback in his mid-20s can help solidify a key position for the next 10 years or more.



From a positional standpoint, dynasty drafts should be treated much like any other fantasy draft. Quarterback stability is important, but every-down running backs and high-volume receivers are still your league-winners.



A strong start-up roster should have at least one elite running back or receiver, a perennial Pro Bowler at quarterback, only a couple of untested rookies and only a handful of players above the age of 30.



Only so many positions can be refilled in yearly rookie drafts. Avoiding a roster full of potential draft busts or players who will soon age out will help ensure that only a few players need to be replaced in the coming offseason.

