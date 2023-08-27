Fantasy Football 2023: Dynasty Mock Draft, Rankings and Tips for Team Names

Fantasy Football 2023: Dynasty Mock Draft, Rankings and Tips for Team NamesAugust 27, 2023
It's almost that time, football fans. The final week of the 2023 NFL preseason is approaching its end, and the start of the regular season is less than two weeks away. This means that meaningful games are right around the corner, as is the glorious pastime of fantasy football.
Fantasy comes in many different flavors, from traditional re-draft leagues to daily fantasy sports (DFS) games. For serious enthusiasts, though, dynasty is the way to go. Few accomplishments in the fantasy world are as rewarding as crafting a perennial contender.
Of course, getting started in a dynasty league can be a daunting challenge. Missteps in a start-up draft will have lasting consequences and can leave a manager in the league basement for years to come.
We're here to help make the challenge a little less intimidating with some tips, tricks and rankings for the 2023 season. We'll also dive into a two-round point-per-reception (PR) start-up mock draft and provide a few suggestions for naming teams.
Two-Round Dynasty Mock Draft
Round 1
1. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
2. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings
3. Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons
4. Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers
5. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys
6. A.J. Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
7. Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets
8. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts
9. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants
10. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions
11. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions
12. Travis Etienne Jr., RB, Jacksonville Jaguars
Round 2
1. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders
2. Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets
3. Kenneth Walker III, RB, Seattle Seahawks
4. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
5. Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins
6. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks
7. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins
8. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs
9. Kyle Pitts, TE, Atlanta Falcons
10. Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints
11. Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys
12. DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
Mock Analysis and Dynasty Draft Tips
You'll notice that in our mock draft, aging players like Davante Adams and Travis Kelce didn't crack the first round of our mock draft. Even Miami Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill, who had 119 receptions and 1,710 yards last season, slipped into the second round.
There's a simple reason for this. Younger players tend to have more value in dynasty leagues because of their potential for longevity. Hill is a surefire first-round pick in most formats, but he has stated that he may only play for a few more seasons.
"I'm going to finish out this contract with the Dolphins and then I'm going to call it quits," Hill told the Totally Offensive podcast in April (h/t CBS Sports' John Breech).
In the first round, NFL general managers are seeking players who can be difference-makers for the next decade, not for three years. Fantasy managers should take the same approach.
This doesn't mean that managers should completely shy away from players like Hill, Adams and Kelce in start-up drafts. Dynasties have to start somewhere, and they can help bring home a championship or two. However, managers must draft players approaching or over 30 years old with a succession plan in mind.
A manager drafting the 33-year-old Kelce, for example, would be wise to take a late flier on a young tight end, like rookie Michael Mayer of the Las Vegas Raiders.
Managers should not, however, be overzealous when targeting rookies. They're young and should have long careers ahead of them, but they're also unproven. You're going to see Atlanta Falcons rookie back Bijan Robinson going highly in a lot of real-world dynasty drafts because he was productive and durable at Texas. However, he isn't without risk.
The upside is worth the risk for a prospect who appears to be special, like Robinson, but it's best not to gamble on too many first-year players in any start-up draft. History suggests that only a handful of the top 2023 prospects will go on to be truly great.
Targeting young quarterbacks who have already proven their greatness is a terrific strategy and precisely why QBs like Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow will go early—often much earlier than they would in a re-draft league.
Grabbing an All-Pro-caliber quarterback in his mid-20s can help solidify a key position for the next 10 years or more.
From a positional standpoint, dynasty drafts should be treated much like any other fantasy draft. Quarterback stability is important, but every-down running backs and high-volume receivers are still your league-winners.
A strong start-up roster should have at least one elite running back or receiver, a perennial Pro Bowler at quarterback, only a couple of untested rookies and only a handful of players above the age of 30.
Only so many positions can be refilled in yearly rookie drafts. Avoiding a roster full of potential draft busts or players who will soon age out will help ensure that only a few players need to be replaced in the coming offseason.
Dynasty Positional Rankings
Quarterback
1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
2. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
3. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles
4. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
5. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers
6. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
7. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars
8. Justin Fields, Chicago Bears
9. Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts
10. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
Running Back
1. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons
2. Breece Hall, New York Jets
3. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers
4. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts
5. Saquon Barkley, New York Giants
6. Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions
7. Travis Etienne Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars
8. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders
9. Tony Pollard, Dallas Cowboys
10. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers
Wide Receiver
1. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings
2. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals
3. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys
4. A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles
5. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions
6. Garrett Wilson, New York Jets
7. Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins
8. Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints
9. DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles
10. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins
Tight End
1. Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons
2. T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings
3. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens
4. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
5. Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles
6. Pat Freiermuth, Philadelphia Eagles
7. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers
8. David Njoku, Cleveland Browns
9. Dalton Kincaid, Buffalo Bills
10. Darren Waller, New York Giants
Tips for Team Names
Coming up with a funny, memorable and/or groan-inducing team name isn't especially difficult, but here are a few tips.
Start with the name of a younger centerpiece player, like Cincinnati Bengals wideout Ja'Marr Chase. Tie in a music, film or pop-culture reference or perhaps a familiar phrase to get something like Ja'Marr Wars, At the Ja'Marr Wash, or Chasing Glory.
The possibilities are limitless, but it's best to go with a player you plan to have around for a long time. If you've drafted well, the core of your roster, and your team's name, shouldn't change dramatically in the near future.
Here are a few of our favorite team names, based on players age 25 or younger:
Love Hurts (Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts)
Strong Arm of the Law (Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence)
Spicy Bijan (Atlanta Falcons RB Bijan Robinson)
Feel the Breece (New York Jets RB Breece Hall)
Justin Credible (Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson)
DeVonta's Inferno (Philadelphia Eagles WR DeVonta Smith)
It's the Pitts (Atlanta Falcons WR Kyle Pitts)
Into the Freier (Pittsburgh Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth)