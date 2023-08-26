X

NBA

    Pelicans' Brandon Ingram Signs Jordan Brand Sneaker Endorsement Contract

    August 26, 2023

    New Orleans Pelicans wing Brandon Ingram signed a sneaker endorsement deal with Jordan Brand, the one-time All-Star announced Saturday.

    Ingram called joining Jordan Brand a "game-changer" and "life-changer," per ESPN's Nick DePaula:

    Nick DePaula @NickDePaula

    BREAKING: Pelicans &amp; Team USA star Brandon Ingram has signed a shoe deal with Jordan Brand 📄✍️<br><br>"Signing with Jordan Brand is a game-changer," said <a href="https://twitter.com/B_Ingram13?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@B_Ingram13</a>. "A life-changer, and now that it is a reality, I can't wait to do special things together on and off the court." <a href="https://t.co/xweSqiiHmo">pic.twitter.com/xweSqiiHmo</a>

    DePaula added that Ingram, who is currently playing for Team USA at the 2023 FIBA World Cup in the Philippines, will be one of the faces of the Air Jordan 38.

