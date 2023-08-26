Pelicans' Brandon Ingram Signs Jordan Brand Sneaker Endorsement Contract

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

New Orleans Pelicans wing Brandon Ingram signed a sneaker endorsement deal with Jordan Brand, the one-time All-Star announced Saturday.

Ingram called joining Jordan Brand a "game-changer" and "life-changer," per ESPN's Nick DePaula:

DePaula added that Ingram, who is currently playing for Team USA at the 2023 FIBA World Cup in the Philippines, will be one of the faces of the Air Jordan 38.

