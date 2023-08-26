Jonathan Taylor Trade Rumors: Teams 'Skeptical' Colts Will Deal RB amid Dolphins Buzz

AP Photo/Abbie Parr

Three days away from the Indianapolis Colts' self-imposed deadline for Jonathan Taylor to find a trade partner, opposing teams aren't optimistic a deal involving the 24-year-old gets done.

Appearing on SportsCenter, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said teams are "skeptical" of a trade both because of what the Colts are asking for and Taylor's desire for a lucrative contract extension:

"The teams I talk to are still a little skeptical this gets done, because of not only what the Colts want, which is at least a high level, day 2-type pick as far as the package, but there's the money element with Jonathan Taylor, where if a team's offering him a five-year deal with $11 or 12 million a year, spread out, he may not want that. It might be a non-starter, so that's the part of this that needs to get figured out. Who's willing to pay him, and how much?"

The Miami Dolphins have been frequently connected to Taylor amid the trade buzz, with Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald noting they are one of two teams that have made at least one "serious offer" to Indianapolis.

The Dolphins have been trying to find upgrades at running back throughout the offseason. They were connected to Dalvin Cook before he signed with the New York Jets.

Vic Tafur of The Athletic reported earlier this week Miami inquired about Josh Jacobs, but the Las Vegas Raiders said he wasn't available.

Taylor requested a trade early in training camp after a meeting with Colts owner Jim Irsay made it clear the team wasn't interested in pursuing an extension at this point.

Despite not wanting to give Taylor a new deal, Irsay told Albert Breer of The MMQB via text the Colts weren't trading the 24-year-old.

Fowler and Stephen Holder reported on Aug. 22 the Colts gave Taylor permission to pursue a trade, with the team seeking "significant draft-pick compensation—a first-round choice or a comparable package of picks" to agree to a deal.

According to Holder, the Colts put an Aug. 29 deadline on a potential trade and six teams had at least engaged them in talks for Taylor.

All 32 teams are required to cut their 90-man offseason rosters down to 53 by 4 p.m. ET on Aug. 29.

Taylor is entering the final season of his rookie contract and will earn $4.3 million in base salary. He was named to the All-Pro first team in 2021 after leading the NFL in rushing yards (1,811), yards from scrimmage (2,171), rushing touchdowns (18) and total touchdowns (20).

Ankle injuries limited Taylor to 11 games last season. He set career lows in rushing attempts (192), rushing yards (861), rushing touchdowns (four) and yards from scrimmage (1,004).