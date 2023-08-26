X

    Bryce Young Thrills Fans With Electric Drive in Panthers' Preseason Finale vs. Lions

    Julia StumbaughAugust 26, 2023

    CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 25: Bryce Young #9 of the Carolina Panthers warms up during a preseason game against the Detroit Lions at Bank of America Stadium on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
    Grant Halverson/Getty Images

    After raising doubts with a rough preseason debut, 2023 No. 1 pick Bryce Young started to win over Carolina Panthers fans Friday.

    During preseason action against the Detroit Lions, the rookie quarterback arrowed a 16-yard throw to Adam Thielen for the first touchdown pass of his Panthers career.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Bryce Young hit the juke button 🎮<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>)<a href="https://t.co/JyZ2Di48mx">pic.twitter.com/JyZ2Di48mx</a>

    Young finished the night 7-for-12 for 73 yards and a touchdown, adding three rushes for 21 yards on the ground.

    It was a far cry from the Alabama product's August 12 performance against the New York Jets, when he completed four passes for 21 yards and was sacked once.

    Fans watching from across the NFL noted the improvement.

    Paul Charchian @PaulCharchian

    Bryce Young looks a lot better tonight.<br>Poised and throwing with touch. Also, love to see the Panthers dialing up Adam Thielen in the red zone.

    Nick Barrett @TheFootballNick

    Took until the last week of preseason, but Bryce Young is showing why he was the #1 overall pick.

    NFL Philosophy @NFLosophy

    If tonight was the only game you've seen of Bryce Young you'd walk away thinking he's a top 10 NFL QB right now and is clearly ready to start week 1. He been sharp, composed, intelligent, and accurate. <br><br>It's also preseason so let's not overreact.

    Jared Feinberg @JRodNFLDraft

    I do think that there will be a slight transition for Bryce Young once he gets to face legitimate starters for a full 60-minute game. However, his processing and playmaking ability in/out of structure and his ability to create off-script will help him early on. He's got it, guys.

    Viewers were especially impressed that Young's touchdown throw was accurate enough to connect with Thielen's face mask.

    Knower of Ball @mighty_duck5

    That Bryce Young TD hit Thielen in the facemask... I've been praying for accuracy like that <a href="https://t.co/6n4QPfIUtl">pic.twitter.com/6n4QPfIUtl</a>

    Cale Charles @CaleCOTC

    The game is officially slowing down for Bryce Young. TD pass hit Thielen in the damn face mask. 🤣🔥🔥

    harry @wearealldegen

    Bryce Young's precision is sick. Just lookin so comfortable in the pocket tossing absolute dimes. Right up on the dudes face mask you just can't ask for anything better

    For Young to succeed in the regular season, however, the rest of the Panthers' offense will need to back him up. After a few rough preseason performances for the offensive line, that has some fans worried.

    Nengeh Tardzer @NTardzer

    As long as this offensive line is able to give Bryce Young time to throw in the pocket, he'll be just fine

    Esteban J. Fernandez @sfrieson

    Bryce Young is going to be like that! <a href="https://twitter.com/Panthers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Panthers</a> just gotta protect that man.

    Blessed @Easy_Buckets14

    Bryce Young looks good this game. OL just needs to give him time lol

    Tyler Sakalys-Moore @tyler_asm

    The Panthers offensive line is going to turn Bryce Young into a run-first quarterback

    ♐️Jizzle @Statefarm_jake8

    I feel bad this going to be Bryce Young all season 😂 get that man a OL <a href="https://t.co/Oa5ytH9qWP">pic.twitter.com/Oa5ytH9qWP</a>

    Young, now officially the team's first string quarterback, will get his first shot at regular-season action September 10 during Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons.