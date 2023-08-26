Preseason 2023 NFL Week 3: Biggest Takeaways from Friday's Games

1 of 6

On Wednesday, the San Francisco 49ers named Sam Darnold the No. 2 quarterback over Trey Lance, but we expected the latter to play Friday until the team traded him to the Cowboys.

During the 49ers' matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers, general manager John Lynch spoke on the team's decision to move on from Lance.

"We took a shot, and it didn't work out," Lynch said during the NFL Network broadcast. "We own that. We take accountability for it.

"I think his story is still very much unwritten. I'm excited for Trey. Dallas stepped up and really wanted him, and they came after him. I think it's going to be a great landing spot for him."

Meanwhile, the 49ers offense put together a sloppy performance.

On the opening drive of the game, running back Jordan Mason fumbled at the Chargers' 2-yard line. San Francisco's defense forced a three-and-out to get the ball back to the offense, and quarterback Brock Purdy finished the team's second possession with a five-yard run into the end zone. He went 5-of-9 passing for 73 yards.

After Purdy's touchdown drive, Darnold struggled to move the ball on his first three drives. The latter needed another possession in the second half to finish on a positive note with a touchdown drive. Darnold went 6-of-11 passing for 89 yards and a touchdown.

Brandon Allen entered the game at the end of the third quarter and threw an off-target pass to wideout Tay Martin, which resulted in an interception. He finished 2-of-6 passing for 23 yards and an interception.

The 49ers can easily look past their misstep with Lance if Purdy picks up where he left off before tearing his UCL, but he's turned the ball over at a high rate during training camp practices.

While we shouldn't hit the panic button because of turnovers at practice, we have to wonder if the 49ers have a solid quarterback situation. After they whiffed on Lance, one can question whether the organization deserves the benefit of the doubt in evaluating quarterbacks.

The 49ers chose Purdy to be their lead signal-caller, added Darnold for veteran insurance and dumped Lance. In the upcoming campaign, we'll find out if they made up for their 2021 trade blunder by going all in on the last pick in the 2022 draft.