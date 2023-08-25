Wilt Chamberlain's Leather Disco Suit to Be Sold at Auction; Bids Start at $20K

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

The term "out of fashion" doesn't apply when the articles of clothing were once worn by the late Wilt Chamberlain.

A two-piece disco suit worn by the NBA legend is up for auction at SCP Auctions in California, and the starting price for the memorabilia is $20,000.

"This suit certainly aligns with Chamberlain's larger-than-life attitude," SCP said, per TMZ Sports. "and can be photo-matched to multiple images of Wilt enjoying the nightlife in the 70s."

The suit, which Chamberlain has been seen wearing in places like the Playboy Mansion, and was described by the auctioneer as one of his "most unique" items. It features horse hair and feather tassels and utilizes stone and leather in place of where buttons would be on a typical suit.

The outfit is considered to be in "wearable condition", although Chamberlain's 7'1", 275-lb frame limits how many buyers could realistically get practical use out of the outfit. It could more likely be a display piece that showcases the flash and style that defined Chamberlain and his legendary life.

Chamberlain's accolades on the basketball court do not even need to be stated. He won two NBA Championship, four MVP Awards, was named to the All-Star team 13 times and is enshrined in the Basketball Hall of Fame. He averaged an absurd 30.1 points and 22.9 rebounds in his 14-season career and helped define the 1960's and 1970's eras of the NBA.

Time is running out for any potential buyers as the piece is set to expire this weekend.