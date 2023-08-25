Steelers' Mike Tomlin on Playing Starters in Preseason: Hard to Box Without Sparring

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers played plenty of projected starters during their 24-0 victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Thursday's preseason game, and head coach Mike Tomlin believes the experience will be valuable.

"I don't really need validation," Tomlin told reporters when asked if the win and overall performance justified the decision to play so many starters. "I think it's difficult to box without sparring. Preseason is an opportunity for us to spar and sharpen our swords for the battle."

Quarterback Kenny Pickett was dialed in and went 4-of-4 for 86 yards with long completions to both George Pickens and Diontae Johnson.

It was more of the same for the starting offense, as Kevin Patra of NFL.com noted Pittsburgh's No. 1 unit scored touchdowns on all five total drives across three preseason games.

Pickett may be the Steelers' biggest question mark after throwing seven touchdown passes to nine interceptions as a rookie, but he has hinted at notable growth during his reps in the preseason. If he takes a jump with wide receivers like Pickens and Johnson, Pittsburgh could threaten the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC North.

And that would make the preseason sparring more than worth it.