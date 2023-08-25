Report: Titans' Will Levis Likely out vs. Patriots with Injury amid Willis QB2 Battle

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans' backup quarterback battle may go in favor of Malik Willis in part because of an injury that will keep Will Levis out of Friday's preseason finale.

Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Levis isn't expected to play against the New England Patriots due to a thigh injury.

Fowler noted this does strengthen Willis' chances of being named the No. 2 quarterback going into the regular season "if he continues to show improvement."

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel hasn't officially announced who will start at quarterback on Friday night. He told reporters after Wednesday's practice there's a "possibility" Ryan Tannehill could play to get work behind the offensive line.

Nick Suss of The Tennessean noted Levis has been dealing with an injury to his upper leg for more than a week, but he was a full participant in Wednesday's practice after sitting out the Aug. 19 preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings.

"I just had something happen in a practice that just came up," Levis said about the injury on Tuesday. "I went to the medical staff and I'm just following their directions in the best way to attack it and get better. It's nothing too serious but I'm just going to make sure I take the right steps to get back to the road to recovery."

Just based on snaps played in the preseason, Willis has a huge leg up on Levis. The second-year quarterback is 26-of-42 for 274 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. He's also run for 113 yards and one touchdown on 14 carries and been sacked six times.

Levis went 9-of-14 for 85 yards and one interception in a 23-17 loss to the Chicago Bears on Aug. 12. He was sacked four times in the game.

The Titans traded up to select Levis with the No. 33 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. There was an expectation he would go into this season as Tannehill's backup and take over as the starter in 2024.

It's certainly plausible that succession plan is still in place, but Willis' availability throughout the preseason and improved play this preseason after being replaced by Josh Dobbs at the end of last season could give him the edge as Tannehill's backup to start the regular season.