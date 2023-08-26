Fantasy Football 2023: Ranking Sleepers, Busts and Safest Players This Year

1 of 3

1. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs (ADP: 13)



2. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills (18)



3. Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers (40)



4. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings (2)



5. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals (4)



6. Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins (6)



7. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns (9)



8. Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals (32)



9. Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons (7)



10. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs (5)



Let's be clear. Injuries can happen at any time, and no player is truly "safe" in fantasy.



High-floor quarterbacks who have proven themselves durable, however, top the list of relatively risk-free draft targets. Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Justin Herbert all fall into this category. Cincinnati Bengals signal-caller Joe Burrow is just a bit further behind.



Burrow is dealing with a calf injury, which could be problematic during the regular season. However, he's widely expected to be at 100 percent when the season opens.



"Knock on wood," Burrow said, per ESPN's Ben Baby, "I feel great."

High-volume receivers like Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase and Tyreek Hill are about as safe as managers will find at a skill position. The best receivers will miss the occasional game, but they will almost never bust in a week during which they are healthy.



Nick Chubb is an outlier at the running back position because he consistently produces and isn't especially injury-prone. Since becoming the Cleveland Browns' full-time starter in 2019, he's never missed more than four games in a season and has topped 1,200 scrimmage yards and scored at least eight touchdowns every year.



Atlanta Falcons rookie runner Bijan Robinson isn't proven at the pro level, but he was durable at Texas and is joining a committee with Tyler Allgeier and Cordarrelle Patterson. While a committee is usually bad news for a fantasy RB, Robinson is expected to see a lot of touches as a pass-catcher.



Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce 33, but he's shown no signs of slowing down and regularly produces as Mahomes' No. 1 target. He had no fewer than four receptions in a game last year.

