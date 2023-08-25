Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Sitting Out Preseason Has Let Me Prepare for Week 1 vs. Giants

Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Dak Prescott may have slogged through a disappointing 2022 season, but the Dallas Cowboys have kept him off the field throughout the 2023 preseason.

Prescott said that has helped him mentally prepare for the upcoming regular-season opener against the New York Giants.

"Yeah, for sure," Prescott told reporters. "Understanding that I wasn't playing in the preseason a week ago allowed me to move forward and watch some of their past games, our history with them. You've gotta prepare. It's game one, you want to start off hot and start off the right way and when you've got the time, you gotta use it."

Prescott threw for 2,860 yards and 23 touchdowns against 15 interceptions last season. His 15 picks tied for the NFL lead despite Prescott missing five games due to injury and represented by far the highest interception percentage of his career.

Kellen Moore's departure as offensive coordinator came in no small part due to the turnovers, with head coach Mike McCarthy taking over playcalling duties. McCarthy has publicly said he wants to create a more balanced offensive attack to give the Cowboys defense a rest, which could mean less of an onus on the quarterback spot.

Regardless, the spotlight will be shining bright on Prescott during the 2023 season. He is due to count for $61.9 million on the cap in 2024, a number that will have to be renegotiated for him to remain on the roster.

The Cowboys would prefer that comes via an extension after a bounce-back year. However, it's equally possible further regression will result in Prescott being traded or cut next March.