UFC Fight Night 225: Holloway vs. the Korean Zombie Odds, Schedule, Predictions

Matt Davies/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

UFC fans in the States are set to have some violence with their bacon eggs early Saturday morning. The organization is headed to Kallang, Singapore with a great main event between Max Holloway and "The Korean Zombie" Chan Sung Jung.

The featherweight matchup is one of those that feels surprising it has take this long to manifest.

Both fighters have been toward the top of the division for a long time. Both are fan favorites with exciting styles. It only makes sense that these two would eventually find each other in the cage.

The card is brining the early morning fireworks in other places too. Giga Chikadze returns to action against Alex Caceres in another important featherweight contest. Anthony Smith and Ryan Spann will meet in the co-main event.

Here's a look at the complete card with the latest odds and a closer examination of the featured bouts.