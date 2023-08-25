X

NFL

    Anthony Richardson Shows Potential, Energizes Colts Fans in Preseason Game vs. Eagles

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVAugust 25, 2023

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - AUGUST 24: Anthony Richardson #5 of the Indianapolis Colts looks on prior to the preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on August 24, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
    Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

    Anthony Richardson's numbers from Thursday's preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles aren't going to wow anybody.

    But the Indianapolis Colts quarterback showed enough to inspire optimism heading into his rookie season.

    Richardson played the first half of Indianapolis' final preseason game and went 6-of-17 for 78 yards, zero touchdowns and zero interceptions while adding five carries for 38 yards as a runner. While he wasn't the one directly responsible for the touchdowns, he directed multiple scoring drives and looked in command of the offense for extended stretches.

    And plenty of viewers liked what they saw:

    Mina Kimes @minakimes

    Shane Steichen gonna build the whole plane out of play action and RPOs this year

    B/R Gridiron @brgridiron

    Richardson showing off the wheels 💨<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>) <a href="https://t.co/7pgDmchWvf">pic.twitter.com/7pgDmchWvf</a>

    Collin @cmccollo

    It's the Eagles' second-team defense, so we should expect it to some extent ... but Anthony Richardson is making football look EASY tonight.<br><br>(Granted, he just survived a shoulda-been pick as I type this.)

    Grant Puskar @grant_puskar_

    I don't know how many times I will say it, but one more time for now. <br><br>Anthony Richardson will be the best QB out of that draft class. Sky is the limit.

    James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

    Anthony Richardson with a "this is why I was drafted at No. 4" scramble. Made something out of nothing. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Colts?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Colts</a>

    ColtsFanCole @ColtsFanCole

    ANTHONY RICHARDSON GETS FIRST DOWNS! POCKET MOVEMENT FTW

    aaron. @ayroned

    don't care what stringers anthony richardson is playing against. he look confident. we just saw yesterday what happen when you do the opposite to your top 5 pick at qb

    Gregg Doyel @GreggDoyelStar

    I've seen enough to know this: Colts rookie QB Anthony Richardson will win some games by himself this season. He'll lose a few more than that by himself, probably. But opposing teams better get the Colts now, while they can. Because pretty soon, they won't.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/columncoming?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#columncoming</a>

    Zach Hicks @ZachHicks2

    The highs from Anthony Richardson this year are going to be so so high. It's gonna be an inconsistent year, but so much fun overall

    𝗦𝗮𝗺𝗲𝗿 𝗔𝗹𝗶™ 🏴‍☠️ @TheSamerAli

    Anthony Richardson may have been drafted into the perfect situation for him. Shane Steichen will be able to set him up for success and possibly another Jalen Hurts.

    Logan @SconnieColt

    Anthony Richardson, baby. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ForTheShoe?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ForTheShoe</a> <a href="https://t.co/1clZI7TsLt">pic.twitter.com/1clZI7TsLt</a>

    Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow

    Colts are going to the Super Bowl.. that's sweet

    All eyes were on the rookie coming into Thursday's contest after he sat out the Colts' second preseason game against the Chicago Bears. This was his first game action since Aug. 12 against the Buffalo Bills, and some of the ups-and-downs were to be expected.

    There are still questions about his accuracy after he completed 53.8 percent of his passes in his final collegiate season at Florida, and a dropped interception and some overthrows did nothing to change that.

    Neither did his struggles in the two-minute drill near the end of the half.

    But he also consistently used his legs to escape pressure, scrambled for a key first down, froze defenders on read-options to open up running lanes for others and completed enough passes on the scoring drives to at least keep the Eagles defense honest.

    He also didn't exactly look scared of playing on the road or embracing the spotlight he is under when he unleashed a "Fly Eagles Fly" celebration toward the Philadelphia fans at Lincoln Financial Field.

    NFL @NFL

    Anthony Richardson with the Fly Eagles Fly celly in Philly 👀<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/INDvsPHI?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#INDvsPHI</a> on Prime Video<br>Also available on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/624TrfDUF6">https://t.co/624TrfDUF6</a> <a href="https://t.co/QhodjeUkg3">pic.twitter.com/QhodjeUkg3</a>

    Gregg Doyel @GreggDoyelStar

    Colts rookie QB Anthony Richardson has enormous, um, moxie to taunt the Philly crowd with the "Fly Eagles Fly" move after that TD drive.

    There will be plenty of growing pains in Richardson's first year, especially if the Colts end up trading potential safety valve Jonathan Taylor away. But the upside the quarterback brings with his athleticism on read-options and run-pass options is clear in the preseason.

    He will attempt to tap into that upside again on Sept. 10 when the Colts open the season against the Jacksonville Jaguars.