Video: Colts' Anthony Richardson Trolls Fans with 'Fly Eagles Fly' TD Celebration

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

It's safe to say Anthony Richardson isn't exactly intimidated by playing on the road in the NFL.

The Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback taunted Philadelphia Eagles fans at Lincoln Financial Field with a "Fly Eagles Fly" celebration after the visitors scored their first touchdown of Thursday's preseason game:

It should be pointed out, all Richardson did on the touchdown play was hand it off to Deon Jackson. The final three plays were handoffs to the running back, and he capped off the drive with a touchdown.

To Richardson's credit, he completed two passes and scrambled for six yards earlier on the drive to put the Colts in scoring position, so he at least had something to do with the points on the board.

Still, the celebration surely caught the attention of the Eagles fans in attendance.