Raiders GM Won't Address Josh Jacobs Trade Rumors: 'Nothing New to Add Right Now'

Nothing has changed in the Josh Jacobs situation.

"Yeah, nothing new to add right now on that, so we'll just keep pushing forward," Las Vegas Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler said during a news conference Thursday when discussing the running back (h/t Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk).

Las Vegas placed the $10.1 million franchise tag on Jacobs in March, but he still has not signed it. His long-term future with the team has been a question mark ever since the Raiders did not pick up the fifth-year option on his rookie deal last offseason, which would have paid him approximately $8 million in 2023.

"Any trade speculation and all that stuff, organizationally that's nothing that we would address on any player," Ziegler said. "There's no advantage to doing that. We're just going to keep pushing forward. We're focused on our situation here, putting the roster together the best way we can to field a competitive team, and that's where we're at."

Vic Tafur of The Athletic reported the Raiders already told the Miami Dolphins they are not going to trade Jacobs and expect him to report ahead of the season opener and play on the tag.

That season opener is quickly approaching.

Las Vegas faces the Denver Broncos on Sept. 10 in an important AFC West rivalry game that could set the tone for the season for a team looking to bounce back from a 6-11 effort in 2022.

Having Jacobs, who led the NFL with 1,653 rushing yards last season, in the backfield would make a victory in that one and a successful season all the more likely. If he still hasn't signed the tag by then, the Raiders will likely turn toward Zamir White as their starting running back.