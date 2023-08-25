X

NFL

    Kenny Pickett, Steelers Offense Excites Fans in Preseason Game vs. Falcons

    Julia StumbaughAugust 25, 2023

    ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 24: Kenny Pickett #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers warms up prior to a preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 24, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
    Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

    If there was an award for MVP of the NFL preseason, the 2023 title might go to Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett.

    Pickett finished out a commanding preseason by going 4-for-4 for 86 yards on two touchdown drives for the Steelers during Thursday's preseason action against the Atlanta Falcons.

    NFL @NFL

    Kenny Pickett DIME<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PITvsATL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PITvsATL</a> on NFL Network<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/624TrfDUF6">https://t.co/624TrfDUF6</a> <a href="https://t.co/kiMLSM9gsn">pic.twitter.com/kiMLSM9gsn</a>

    NFL @NFL

    PICKETT TO PICKENS IS BACK.<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PITvsATL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PITvsATL</a> on NFL Network<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/624TrfDUF6">https://t.co/624TrfDUF6</a> <a href="https://t.co/pUWy17ecs0">pic.twitter.com/pUWy17ecs0</a>

    Colin Veres @Colin_veres07

    Kenny Pickett this preseason:<br><br>Drive 1: Touchdown <br>Drive 2: Touchdown <br>Drive 3: Touchdown <br>Drive 4: Touchdown <br>Drive 5: Touchdown <br><br>Superstar

    Josh Rowntree @JRown32

    Kenny Pickett's final preseason numbers: 13-15, 199 yards, 2 TD. All five drives he QB'd were touchdown drives. A perfect passer rating of 158.3. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Steelers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Steelers</a>

    Andrew Fillipponi @ThePoniExpress

    Kenny Pickett had a perfect preseason. For real. His passer rating is 158.3. That's the highest rating.

    Pickett was put into the starting lineup in Week 4 of the 2022 season. He finished with 245 completions for 2,404 yards and seven touchdowns in his rookie campaign.

    His throws on Thursday, combined with catches by Diontae Johnson and George Pickens, gave Steelers fans hope Pickett and the rest of the team's offense is ready to take the next step this fall.

    B/R Gridiron @brgridiron

    Kenny Pickett vs. the Falcons: <br><br>- 4/4 Passing<br>- 21.5 AVG <br>- 86 Passing Yards<br>- 118.8 QB Rating <br>- Led 2 TD drives <br><br>QB1 looking ready 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/ODA8a9Qs49">pic.twitter.com/ODA8a9Qs49</a>

    Sam Hixson @hamsixson

    I am drinking the Kenny Pickett kool aid and I'm going back for seconds

    Kevin Adams @KevinAdams26

    Hahaha 5/5. 5 touchdowns. Kenny Pickett and the Steelers starting Offense… this is just hard to believe anymore. They haven't been stopped. Not even 1 time. Hahhah this is my heaven.

    Pro Football Pod @ProFootball_Pod

    Kenny Pickett has looked VERY solid this preseason. 2nd year jump incoming? <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Steelers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Steelers</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HereWeGo?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HereWeGo</a>

    FloridaBuckeye21 @BuckeyeChi5

    Kenny Pickett and the Steelers offense looks fantastic and its not just this game. The entire preseason

    Ben McKee @benmckee14

    Kenny Pickett has looked phenomenal this preseason. Really the offense as a whole and the defense, too.<br><br>Please let it carry over into the regular season 🤞🏼

    Adam Q10 @AdamQuraishi1

    I get it's preseason, but holy shit this offense, especially Kenny Pickett, has been extremely lethal. I love it!<br><br>We see that in the regular season, everyone watch out!

    Michael Beck @MichaelBeck56

    If Kenny Pickett replicates this in the regular season the Steelers will be closer to having a playoff bye than missing the playoffs… <a href="https://t.co/5HygXjS4fI">https://t.co/5HygXjS4fI</a>

    Jacob Fabian @16fabianjacob

    It's just preseason...<br>It's just preseason...<br>It's just preseason...<br>It's just preseason...<br><br>...but the Steelers have played great. Kenny Pickett looks primed to take the next step. As a fan, I try to keep my expectations in check, but this could be a very fun year 👀

    Field Yates @FieldYates

    It's preseason and the Falcons starters aren't out there, but that was a helluva drive from the Steelers.<br><br>Kenny Pickett threw long range darts, the OL dominated and the backs both showed well. <br><br>Extremely impressive.

    The next time Pickett takes a snap for the Steelers will be during the regular season. Fans of the black and gold will hope Pickett is able to replicate his preseason dominance when Pittsburgh returns to action September 10 for a Week 1 contest against the San Francisco 49ers.

