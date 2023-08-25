Kenny Pickett, Steelers Offense Excites Fans in Preseason Game vs. Falcons

Kenny Pickett, Steelers Offense Excites Fans in Preseason Game vs. FalconsAugust 25, 2023
If there was an award for MVP of the NFL preseason, the 2023 title might go to Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett.
Pickett finished out a commanding preseason by going 4-for-4 for 86 yards on two touchdown drives for the Steelers during Thursday's preseason action against the Atlanta Falcons.
NFL @NFL
Kenny Pickett DIME<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PITvsATL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PITvsATL</a> on NFL Network<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/624TrfDUF6">https://t.co/624TrfDUF6</a> <a href="https://t.co/kiMLSM9gsn">pic.twitter.com/kiMLSM9gsn</a>
NFL @NFL
PICKETT TO PICKENS IS BACK.<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PITvsATL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PITvsATL</a> on NFL Network<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/624TrfDUF6">https://t.co/624TrfDUF6</a> <a href="https://t.co/pUWy17ecs0">pic.twitter.com/pUWy17ecs0</a>
Pickett was put into the starting lineup in Week 4 of the 2022 season. He finished with 245 completions for 2,404 yards and seven touchdowns in his rookie campaign.
His throws on Thursday, combined with catches by Diontae Johnson and George Pickens, gave Steelers fans hope Pickett and the rest of the team's offense is ready to take the next step this fall.
Jacob Fabian @16fabianjacob
It's just preseason...<br>It's just preseason...<br>It's just preseason...<br>It's just preseason...<br><br>...but the Steelers have played great. Kenny Pickett looks primed to take the next step. As a fan, I try to keep my expectations in check, but this could be a very fun year 👀
The next time Pickett takes a snap for the Steelers will be during the regular season. Fans of the black and gold will hope Pickett is able to replicate his preseason dominance when Pittsburgh returns to action September 10 for a Week 1 contest against the San Francisco 49ers.