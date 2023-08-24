Browns Rumors: Joshua Dobbs Traded to Cardinals Amid Kyler Murray Injury Rehab

Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns have sent quarterback Joshua Dobbs and a 2024 seventh-round pick to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for a 2024 fifth-round pick, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

In a corresponding move, the Browns removed quarterback Kellen Mond from waivers, per Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot.

Because Kyler Murray is projected to miss the start of the 2023 season, Dobbs will now compete for the title of first-string quarterback in Arizona with 13-year NFL quarterback Colt McCoy and rookie Clayton Tune.

Mond joined the Browns off of waivers last season but remained inactive throughout the season. He will slot in the Cleveland quarterback depth chart behind Deshaun Watson and Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

Mond is expected to play for the Browns during Saturday's preseason contest against the Kansas City Chiefs, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport added.

The Browns signed Dobbs as an unrestricted free agent in April after he started the final two games of the Tennessee Titans' 2022 season. Head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters before the Thursday trade that Dobbs would serve as Watson's backup next season.

Following Dobbs' departure, Thompson-Robinson appears set to step into that QB2 spot instead, something Stefanski didn't indicate was being considered during the press conference.

"He's coming along," Stefanski said about the rookie during his Thursday press conference. "He's making great strides. We're excited about his future. And just the focus for him and all our guys is to continue to work. Going into Week One, you look at your depth chart and you just want guys to continue to grow and get better because as you all know, there's times that guys are unavailable due to injury or otherwise. So, it is a constant striving to get better."

The Browns will now hope that growth will occur for Thompson-Robinson sooner than was initially expected. Cleveland selected the UCLA product in the fifth round of the 2023 draft after he started all 13 games for the Bruins last season.

Luckily for the Browns, Thompson-Robinson's preseason performance has given the team hope for his future. He has placed himself above Mond in the depth chart by completing 30 of 46 passes for 348 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in three preseason appearances.