Fantasy Football 2023: Sleepers to Target and Possible Team Names for Your Squad

Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The NFL's roster cutdown day is quickly approaching (or, Labor Day, for the rest of the U.S.), and fantasy leagues that haven't yet held their drafts are getting their houses in order ahead of the season.

If you play in a 12-team league, you know that your ticket to victory is being smart about how you assemble your bench, having clutch flex options week in and week out and making good use of the waiver wire.

But there a handful of players are already emerging as clear sleepers from drafting and rostering data, and you should make a point of targeting them in the later rounds of your draft (or putting in a claim for them after waivers open).

In order to qualify as sleepers, players must be rostered in 40 percent or less of Yahoo leagues. (Note that until all leagues have completed their drafts, rostered percentages will vary.)

Point projections and rankings use PPR (points per reception) scoring.