NFL

NEWSTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    Fantasy Football 2023: Sleepers to Target and Possible Team Names for Your Squad

    Michelle Bruton@@michelle_nflFeatured Columnist IVAugust 25, 2023

    Fantasy Football 2023: Sleepers to Target and Possible Team Names for Your Squad

    0 of 2

      OXNARD, CA - AUGUST 15: Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup (13) takes part in a drill during the team's training camp at Marriott Residence Inn at River Ridge on August 15, 2023, in Oxnard, CA. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      The NFL's roster cutdown day is quickly approaching (or, Labor Day, for the rest of the U.S.), and fantasy leagues that haven't yet held their drafts are getting their houses in order ahead of the season.

      If you play in a 12-team league, you know that your ticket to victory is being smart about how you assemble your bench, having clutch flex options week in and week out and making good use of the waiver wire.

      But there a handful of players are already emerging as clear sleepers from drafting and rostering data, and you should make a point of targeting them in the later rounds of your draft (or putting in a claim for them after waivers open).

      In order to qualify as sleepers, players must be rostered in 40 percent or less of Yahoo leagues. (Note that until all leagues have completed their drafts, rostered percentages will vary.)

      Point projections and rankings use PPR (points per reception) scoring.

    Top Fantasy Sleepers 2023

    1 of 2

      GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - AUGUST 19: Romeo Doubs #87 of the Green Bay Packers warms up before the preseason game against the New England Patriots at Lambeau Field on August 19, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)
      John Fisher/Getty Images

      Michael Gallup, WR, Dallas Cowboys

      Rostered percentage: 27%

      2023 projections: 49 rec, 659 rec yds, 4.6 rec TD, 142.8 pts

      While there is no shortage of talented wideouts in the present-day NFL, it's pretty surprising a player who's projected to bring in almost 700 receiving yards and more than 140 points is currently sitting undrafted in most leagues. Michael Gallup had just 424 yards and four touchdowns in 14 games last season after recovering from an ACL injury, but the Cowboys' new "Texas Coast" offense should see Gallup get plenty of opportunites through the air.

      Romeo Doubs, WR, Green Bay Packers

      Rostered percentage: 29%

      2023 projections: 56.2 rec, 662 rec yds, 0.1 rec TDs, 147 pts

      Jordan Love, and indeed the Packers offense as a whole, remains a question mark heading into the 2023 season, so it's not overly surprising that fantasy managers are feeling wary of Packers pass-catchers, outside Christian Watson. Still, Doubs has been Love's primary target throughout the preseason and has capitalized on those opportunities, including a touchdown in the Packers' preseason win over the Bengals. Doubs is better for PPR leagues and may not score a ton of touchdowns, but he's a great flex option, especially as we get to know the new Green Bay offense.

      Chuba Hubbard, RB, Carolina Panthers

      Rostered percentage: 14%

      2023 projections: 112 att, 524 rush yds, 3.1 rush TD, 18 rec, 155 rec yds, 0.5 rec TD, 105.7 pts

      With Christian McCaffrey in San Francisco, Chuba Hubbard was able to carve out a larger role in the Panthers backfield in 2022, and he should have the chance to continue putting up bigger numbers this season. Hubbard will be getting occasional carries behind Miles Sanders, but his real value comes in the passing game. Hubbard is an especially good pickup in PPR leagues.

      Rostered percentages and scoring projections via FantasyPros

    Fantasy Team Names for 2023

    2 of 2

      LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 09: Former mixed martial artist Forrest Griffin attends Touchdown for Charity's celebrity fantasy football draft at Born and Raised Tavern/Lounge on September 9, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic)
      Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic

      So, you've targeted some players flying under-the-radar to fill out your bench and give youself an arsenal of flex options week to week. Now, all you have left to do is find an equally potent name for your team.

      First, the team-inspired names. You may be lucky enough that your favorite team's quarterback is good enough to have made it on your squad, or perhaps you're fielding a team filled with rivals. In any event, you'll be able to show your league where you stand with one of the following names:

      12th Man

      Air and Water Show

      American Eagles

      Arlington Heights Bears

      Baby, It's SKOLd Outside

      Baltimore Blitz

      Broad Street Bullies

      Broadway Bullies

      Carolina in My Mind

      Duval Dynasty

      Fly Like an Eagle

      High-Flying Jet

      Horsing Around

      It Ain't Easy Being Cheesy

      Jungle Fever

      Lambeau Leap

      Levi's Legends

      Lombardi's Legacy

      Music City Miracle

      Orange Crush

      Pack Attack

      Patriots Day

      Pirate's Booty

      Pirate's Plunder

      Purple People Eaters

      Purple Reign

      Raiders Roulette

      Remember the Titans

      Ram It

      Super Bowl Shuffle

      Viking Reign

      Of course, some fantasy managers don't like using team-inspired names...or football-inspired names at all, for that matter. They like to show off their varied interests and their team name changes with the news cycle. If you're that kind of fantasy manager, here are some name ideas pulled from the 2023 headlines:

      Baby Billy's Bible Bonkers

      Barbenheimer

      Cat Food Ozymandias

      Come On, Barbie, Let's Go Party

      Cousins Dinner

      Grimace Shake

      I'm Just Ken

      Locked in the Walk-In

      Los Alamos

      M3GAN's Dance

      Met Gala Bathroom

      Met Gala Cockroach

      Mojo Dojo Casa House

      Nepo Baby

      Now I Am Become Death, the Destroyer of Worlds

      Peaches, Peaches, Peaches, Peaches, Peaches

      Peter's Special Cheese

      Seven Fishes

      The Eldest Boy

      Uncle Jimmy's Frozen Banana

    Fantasy Football 2023: Sleepers to Target and Possible Team Names for Your Squad
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    X