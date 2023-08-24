Commanders Rumors: Terry McLaurin 'Uncertain' for Week 1 amid Turf Toe Injury

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin's availability for Week 1 of the regular season is "uncertain," ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.

McLaurin sprained his right big toe during preseason action Monday. Although X-rays and an MRI showed "no major damage," per ESPN's John Keim, Schefter said similar injuries typically necessitate multiple weeks of recovery.

The Commanders open the 2023 regular season September 10 against the visiting Arizona Cardinals.

The Commanders defeated the Baltimore Ravens 29-28 in the preseason game during which McLaurin was injured, but that will be little comfort for Washington if they are missing their star wide receiver in Week 1.

McLaurin has started every Commanders game for the past two seasons and recorded a career-high 1,191 receiving yards on 77 catches in 2022.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.