    Texans Trade for OT Josh Jones; Cardinals Get 5th-Round NFL Draft Pick

    Julia StumbaughAugust 24, 2023

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 18: Offensive tackle Josh Jones #79 of the Arizona Cardinals looks on during the first half of a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)
    Chris Unger/Getty Images

    The Arizona Cardinals dealt offensive tackle Josh Jones and a 2024 seventh-round pick to the Houston Texans on Thursday for a 2024 fifth-round pick.

    The Cards also added a seventh-round pick by trading safety Isaiah Simmons to the New York Giants earlier the same day.

    Arizona Cardinals @AZCardinals

    We have agreed to a trade with the Houston Texans.<br><br>OL Josh Jones and our seventh-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft will go to the Texans in exchange for Houston's fifth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

    Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter

    Cardinals added an extra first-round pick (HOU) and two third-round picks (HOU, TEN) during draft week in April, and now have added another fifth-round pick and seventh-round pick by trading Josh Jones and Isaiah Simmons today. Arizona stockpiling draft capital. <a href="https://t.co/xpQm6PLC7D">https://t.co/xpQm6PLC7D</a>

    The Cardinals now have at least 12 picks in the 2024 draft and have favorable odds to select first overall.

    Jones, who is in the final year of his rookie contract, started nine games for the Cardinals last season.

