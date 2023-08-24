Texans Trade for OT Josh Jones; Cardinals Get 5th-Round NFL Draft Pick

Chris Unger/Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals dealt offensive tackle Josh Jones and a 2024 seventh-round pick to the Houston Texans on Thursday for a 2024 fifth-round pick.

The Cards also added a seventh-round pick by trading safety Isaiah Simmons to the New York Giants earlier the same day.

The Cardinals now have at least 12 picks in the 2024 draft and have favorable odds to select first overall.

Jones, who is in the final year of his rookie contract, started nine games for the Cardinals last season.

