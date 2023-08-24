X

    Little League World Series 2023: Final Scores, Bracket Results and Thursday Highlight

    Jack MurrayAugust 24, 2023

    SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PENNSYLVANIA - AUGUST 20: A general view from the outfield during a Little League World Series game at Lamade Stadium on August 20, 2023 in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
    Rob Carr/Getty Images

    Two passes had been clinched to the U.S. and International Finals as the Little League World Series. Thursday's action in Williamsport saw four teams battle for those final two slots.

    Southwest and Asia-Pacific emerged out of the winner's bracket and are just one game away from the Little League World Series Championship. The losers bracket finals saw redemption opportunities for Mexico and Caribbean on the International side and West and Northwest on the U.S. side.

    Who moves on? Who goes home? Here's how Thursday's action went in Williamsport.

    Thursday Scores

    Caribbean (Willemstad, Curaçao) def. Mexico (Tijuana, Mexico), 4-2

    West (El Segundo, California) vs. Northwest (Seattle, Washington), 7:00 P.M. ET

    Full bracket available at LittleLeague.org.

    Caribbean 4, Mexico 2

    Caribbean came in with experience but Mexico has been magic in elimination games.

    The boys from Willemstad reached the tournament championship a year ago and had some veterans from that team back in the fold for this season. This experience was set to pay off although Mexico and their three nine consecutive elimination game winning streak, which dates back to the regionals, were no easy test.

    It appeared that neither team was set to break away from the other in this one, as they entered the final inning knotted at one. Caribbean broke through in the top of the inning, drawing three consecutive bases loaded walks to jump out to a 4-1 lead.

    Mexico generated some buzz in the bottom of the inning, loading the bases and scoring a run. Still, the Caribbean held on to advance to the International Final.

    Caribbean advances to face a powerhouse Asia-Pacific team that defeated them 9-1 just one day ago. Still, a winner-take-all game is not partial for the past and the Caribbean will have their shot at redemption Saturday.