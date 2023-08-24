TOUR Championship 2023: 3 Instant Reactions to Thursday Leaderboard Scores

0 of 4

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The TOUR Championship might not be a major, but for the 30 golfers in competition this weekend, it's one of the biggest tournaments of the year.



The four-day event at East Lake represents the final round of the FedEx Cup playoffs. Only the top 30 competitors in the FedEx Cup point standings were eligible to participate, and a whopping $75 million—with $18 million going to the winner—will be distributed on Sunday.



The TOUR Championship uses a modified stroke-play format with FedExCup Starting Strokes being awarded prior to Round 1. The points leader, Scottie Scheffler, opened the tournament at 10-under, while golfers ranked 26th-30th began at even par.



Scheffler wasn't among the winners of Day 1, shooting one-over and falling into fourth place. Viktor Hovland, who was second in the standings before Thursday, fared a little better with a 68 and sitting in a tie for first.



Hovland now shares the lead with two unexpected contenders in Collin Morikawa and Keegan Bradley. It's close at the top, though, and it's still anybody's tournament. Here's a look at the leaderboard after Round 1, and some instant takeaways.

