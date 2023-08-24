Seahawks' Jamal Adams Passes Physical After Quad Injury, Activated Off PUP List

Jane Gershovich/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks soon may have a game-changer back on defense.

On Thursday, the Seahawks announced that they activated safety Jamal Adams from the physically unable to perform list after he passed his physical. He suffered a torn quadriceps tendon during their season opener against the Denver Broncos last year and missed the rest of the season.

Adams' activation off of the PUP list does not mean that he will be a full participant in practice yet. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said he will return to the team's pre-practice walk-throughs and will be eased back into action.

"That's a big step for him to go forward, but it isn't a step that means he's going to be back out practicing yet," Carroll said Tuesday, per John Boyle of Seahawks.com. "We want to get him in the flow, again, looking at the weeks we have to build up and the preparation time. He's ready to do that, and I brought it up to him and he responded really well."

Seattle took that same approach with linebacker Jordyn Brooks, who came off of the PUP list last week. He was able to return to full-speed practice this week, according to Boyle.

Adams is among the elite defensive players in the NFL when healthy, he is a three-time Pro Bowler and was a first-team All-Pro in 2019. He has recorded 446 total tackles in his career and has 21.5 sacks and four interceptions across his 71-game career.

He joins a Seahawks team that can use the reinforcement on defense as it ranked in the bottom half of the league in 2022. Still, Seattle went 9-8 and reached the NFC Wild Card round despite trading away long-time quarterback Russell Wilson in the offseason.

His return from the PUP list does not necessarily mean that he will be ready for the team's Week One matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. He will likely need to miss a few games and get caught up in the defense first. Still, adding a dynamic player like him could help the team return to the playoffs in 2023.