Michael Oher Files Motion Over Conservatorship, Says Tuohys Kept Him 'in the Dark'

Former NFL offensive lineman Michael Oher filed a new motion Monday saying Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy kept him "in the dark" regarding the financial terms of their conservatorship.

The filing, obtained by Jason Munz of the Memphis Commercial Appeal, says the Tuohys "flagrantly disregarded their statutory and fiduciary duties to (Oher) for over 19 years."

Oher has accused the Tuohys of financial impropriety throughout their legal conservatorship, which began in 2006. The two sides originally entered into a conservatorship so Oher could attend Ole Miss University, where he became a star offensive lineman, without incurring NCAA penalties.

The Tuohys publicly presented themselves as Oher's adoptive parents, which was immortalized in the film, The Blind Side. In a petition filed Aug. 14, Oher said the Tuohys "tricked him into signing a document making them his conservators" and he received no proceeds from the film.

In court filings, the Tuohys said they received $500,000 from the film, which they divided evenly between themselves, Oher and their two children. They also said Oher handled all of his own finances.

"They were appointed conservator of the person. There was no estate for which to file accounting for," attorney Randy Fishman said earlier this month. "[Oher] did all his own finances. He entered his own contracts. Hired his own agents. The Tuohys have never had to sign off on any of that. He's done that all himself."

The Tuohys' attorneys have described the lawsuit as a "shakedown."

Oher's filings paint the Tuohys as opportunists who took advantage of his naivete and desire to be accepted into their family unit to reap financial rewards at his expense.