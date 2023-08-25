Predicting Top NBA Stars and Players Traded This Season

4 of 7

Andrew Lahodynskyj/Getty Images

The Chicago Bulls front office can reasonably point to the ongoing Lonzo Ball injury saga as the reason for the team's mediocrity, but it doesn't seem like that will end any time soon.

And over the two seasons since DeMar DeRozan was acquired, Chicago is a thoroughly uninspiring minus-1.7 points per 100 possessions when he, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vučević are all on the floor. The Bulls are an even worse minus-2.6 when those three play without Lonzo.

With no meaningful shake-up from this offseason and several teams in the East likely to improve, it's hard to imagine that trend reversing.

So, if Chicago remains in that bad-to-mediocre range a couple months into 2023-24, it'll have to start thinking about breaking up that core. In that circumstance, LaVine will almost certainly have the highest trade value.

At 28 years old, he figures to have a few prime seasons left. He's under contract through 2026-27 (when he has a $49 million player option) for a salary that will look pretty reasonable as the cap continues to rise. And he could be a dynamic second or third option for a team in the hunt for a title.

Over the last four seasons, LaVine has averaged 25.5 points and 4.5 assists with a 55.8 effective field-goal percentage.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and LeBron James are the only players in the league who match or exceed all three of those marks over the same span.